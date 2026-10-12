“Just Thrown Out There”: Paul George Addresses 76ers Trade Amid “Fresh Start” Confession

It had only been two seasons when Paul George was suddenly traded by the Philadelphia 76ers. His new destination was the Boston Celtics, and according to George, he didn’t quite see it all coming.

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“No,” George responded when asked if he knew whether he was getting traded or not. “It kinda was just thrown out there, and I got the call that there might be a situation where we move you. Obviously, I knew where I was at and wanted the best for those guys in Philly, and I thought I could have benefitted from a fresh start.”

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The surprising confession came during a conversation on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Though his experience as an NBA player speaks for itself, Paul George’s time with the 76ers was riddled with injuries.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 08: Paul George 8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half against the Chicago Bulls on December 8, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA DEC 08 76ers at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24120883

He signed his four-year contract worth $212 million with the team in 2024. However, right from the get-go, things looked difficult. He sustained a bone bruise due to the hyperextension of his knee during the preseason. As a result, he missed the first five games of the regular season, thus delaying his 76ers debut.

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Paul George made his debut with the team in November 2024. He scored 15 points in a losing match against the Phoenix Suns. His next match was more impressive after he put up 33 points against the Charlotte Hornets in a game that the 76ers won 121-108.

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However, the good times didn’t last long. In March 2025, it was announced that he had adductor and knee injuries, which effectively ended his first season. The impact was significant.

The Philadelphia 76ers were expected to become title contenders that season. After all, they’d assembled a brilliant team with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. So when George couldn’t deliver, the team ended with a disastrous 24-58 record.

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The 76ers’ dreams came crashing down. This wasn’t even close to the way they hoped to end their season. Unfortunately, things wouldn’t get better for George either.

With the start of the next season, he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee after sustaining an injury during a workout session. In January 2026, the NBA suspended him for 25 games after he took “improper medication”, violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

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So, when he was traded in July 2026, some fans weren’t entirely surprised. However, his trade had yet another interesting angle to it because he was traded for Jaylen Brown, who won a championship with the Celtics.

With his brand-new team, George found himself in a position where he must support the team’s No. 1 leader, Jayson Tatum. It looks like he is all up for his brand-new role as his fresh start gets underway.

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“I know how much value I bring to the game to where I don’t have to be known as the guy on the team,” he explained. “I still can be efficient; I can still have an imprint on the game with any role that I have. So, again, JT is the guy. I’m here and want to be here to help him be the best version, and help him be in that MVP conversation.”

It’s not surprising that George has accepted his new role with marvellous grace. He has played many roles during his extensive NBA career, playing second to Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers and going toe-to-toe with Russell Westbrook while playing for OKC. Now, he must prove himself with the Celtics.