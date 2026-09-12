Kai Cenat Reveals LeBron James’ Surprising Quality That Other Celebrities Don’t Have

For most celebrities, getting a reply from them can feel like an achievement in itself. Their schedules, status, and distance from ordinary fans can make even a simple text seem easy to ignore. But Kai Cenat says LeBron James is different. And his reason has little to do with the NBA superstar’s fame.

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“LeBron is one of the most down-to-earth people, period,” Cenat said on the NY Times’ Popcast. After that, he revealed the surprising habit that makes him stand out. “I text LeBron before, and he’s replied in the same minute. Every time I text LeBron, he replies in the first five minutes. I swear, his consistency to reply.”

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For KC3, that consistency is what makes LeBron unusually approachable.

That may sound like a small detail, especially when discussing one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. Cenat, however, emphasized how difficult it is for people at that level to remain so accessible.

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“It’s hard because everybody’s so busy, so I don’t want to overstep in no places. But LeBron is so nice, bro.”

The relationship eventually moved well beyond text messages. Savannah James invited Cenat onto her podcast, ‘Everybody’s Crazy,’ and it was LeBron James who pitched it to him during an in-person interaction.

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“I was with LeBron in New York at one time. We were watching the finals and stuff like that. And LeBron was like, Yo, Savannah really wants you on the show. Like, are you coming? Yeah.”

That interaction encouraged Cenat to ask the 4x NBA champ to join one of his livestreams.

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LeBron James agreed.

During Mafiathon 3, he eventually appeared on Cenat’s stream and helped cut his dreadlocks, marking Cenat’s first haircut since 2014. The moment was already unusual: one of basketball’s biggest superstars had stepped into an environment built around Cenat’s world rather than his own.

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Then came another surprise. LeBron James gifted Cenat an Audemars Piguet watch worth roughly $200,000, while his AMP crew received unreleased LeBron 23 sneakers. The gifts added a layer to a relationship that had started with something as ordinary as a text conversation.

The livestream nevertheless became a major moment, peaking at 1.1 million concurrent viewers. For Cenat, though, the significance was not simply that LeBron showed up.



It was that the superstar had been willing to engage with him. So naturally, from replying to messages quickly to entering Cenat’s world in front of millions of viewers.

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That is what makes his original observation stand out. The gifts and livestream appearance made headlines, but Cenat focused on something far more basic: LeBron James makes time to respond.

For a global superstar whose schedule is constantly packed, that small habit has become a big part of how Cenat sees him.