Karl-Anthony Towns Addresses if Knicks Will Hack Mitchell Robinson After Celtics Move

Despite ending the franchise drought after 53 years, not every player on the roster will get a chance to run it back. Mitchell Robinson was the longest-tenured Knick in the locker room and now will suit up for the rivals, the Boston Celtics. Former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns stated that the exit was “a tough one” and revealed whether they would resort to ‘Hack-a-Mitch.’

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“I don’t even know if I could look at Mitch with a Celtics jersey on after everything, so I’ll just have to start laughing at Mitch when we see each other,” said Towns on The Interview, a podcast by The New York Times. “He owes me a pickup truck.”

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The Knicks star clarified that he just wanted a pickup truck from his former teammate. While the move to the rivals is not what anyone expected, KAT is still fondly talking about his experience of watching his former teammate from the free-throw line.

“Oh, we love it. One, it gets a foul and puts us closer to the bonus. Two, every time it happens, it gives us breaks to reset. And three, we believe in Mitch. We believed in everyone on that team, one through 15. We see each other put the work in. So when he goes up there, we’re excited because we can’t wait to talk junk if he makes it.”

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Karl-Anthony Towns did not reveal any plans to stop Mitchell Robinson, but the love for the former Knick remains. It seems even Robinson wasn’t in favor of moving to the rivals. In his goodbye post on social media, teammates and fans flooded the comment section with love. But former frontcourt partner OG Anunoby left a single “😓” emoji under the post. That’s when Robinson stated something out of the ordinary.

“@oanunoby I tried brother I didn’t want this to happen hopefully the truth comes out at some point,” Mitchell Robinson wrote. “I’m gonna miss you big dawg! Keep being great🖤”.

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The New York Knicks had Robinson’s Bird rights and could have exceeded the salary cap to re-sign him. But that would have pushed the franchise above the NBA’s punitive second salary apron. The franchise’s billionaire owner, James Dolan, made it clear that he would be avoiding the second apron.

So Mitchell Robinson was a free agent and signed a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the Boston Celtics. Just like Karl-Anthony Towns spoke fondly about his former teammate, even the Knicks captain only had positive words.

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“I think there are pros and cons to it,” Jalen Brunson said during the Nightcap live show at Fanatics Fest NYC. “Obviously, because of the second apron, we had to lose Mitch, but I would obviously love to have him back. He was a big part of what we’ve been able to do.”

Robinson played through a fractured fifth metacarpal bone, appearing in all Finals games. The 28-year-old contributed 3.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game coming off the bench.