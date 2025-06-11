Karl-Anthony Towns & Chris Finch Reunion Denied as ESPN Sources Confirm Trouble For Knicks

“You don’t fire Thibodeau with three years and $30 million on a contract extension that won’t kick in until next season because you lose in the conference finals. You fire Thibodeau because you want to. But it’s unclear where the Knicks go from here,” said Yahoo! Sports reporter Vincent Goodwill in his recent report. Though Tom Thibodeau was expected to be on the chopping block, firing the head coach under whom the team had their best run in 25 years was still a surprise. Now, to ensure the Knicks continue to progress, the team needs an experienced coach. Unfortunately, the team’s recent attempts to secure a star coach and reunite a former coach-player duo have been unsuccessful.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the New York Knicks had reportedly requested permission to speak to Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, along with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. The purpose, of course, was to see whether either would be interested in transferring to another team. Unfortunately, both teams denied the Knicks’ request. Now, the team will move on to other franchises and seek their permission.

This news is certainly unfortunate. After all, acquiring Chris Finch would have once again made him and Karl-Anthony Towns part of the same team.

This is a developing story.