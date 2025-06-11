brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns & Chris Finch Reunion Denied as ESPN Sources Confirm Trouble For Knicks

ByAshmit Kumar

Jun 10, 2025 | 11:47 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“You don’t fire Thibodeau with three years and $30 million on a contract extension that won’t kick in until next season because you lose in the conference finals. You fire Thibodeau because you want to. But it’s unclear where the Knicks go from here,” said Yahoo! Sports reporter Vincent Goodwill in his recent report. Though Tom Thibodeau was expected to be on the chopping block, firing the head coach under whom the team had their best run in 25 years was still a surprise. Now, to ensure the Knicks continue to progress, the team needs an experienced coach. Unfortunately, the team’s recent attempts to secure a star coach and reunite a former coach-player duo have been unsuccessful.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the New York Knicks had reportedly requested permission to speak to Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, along with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. The purpose, of course, was to see whether either would be interested in transferring to another team. Unfortunately, both teams denied the Knicks’ request. Now, the team will move on to other franchises and seek their permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This news is certainly unfortunate. After all, acquiring Chris Finch would have once again made him and Karl-Anthony Towns part of the same team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did the Knicks make a mistake firing Thibodeau after their best run in 25 years?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved