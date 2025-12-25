Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Make Personal Announcement on Christmas Day

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and his partner, Jordyn Woods, have been one of the most forward-facing couples in the NBA for the last five years. Now, they’ve made an extremely personal announcement on Christmas evening, and it’s sure to bring a smile to any fan.

On Woods’ Instagram post, she shared multiple pictures of herself and Towns, with him kneeling on one knee, while she showed off her ring finger. Along with the images was a simple pun for the caption: “Marry Christmas.”

Indeed, the pair seems to have finally engaged, though this isn’t the first time rumors of engagement have been sparked. Back in October last year, Woods was seen with a attention-grabbing ring on her Instagram, with many fans assuming that the two had become engaged, but the rumors were unfounded.

The couple started dating in 2020 after having known each other for a long time, bonding over the shared experience of losing a parent: Woods’ father passed from cancer, while Towns’ mother passed from COVID-19.