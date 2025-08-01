Karl-Anthony Towns & 2 Knicks Star Make Feelings Known About $150M Decision After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Response

Sometimes, it’s not the flashiest trade or the fattest contract that shifts a franchise’s direction, but the clever compromises made behind the scenes that matter. That’s exactly the situation the New York Knicks found themselves in last offseason. In a bold swing, they traded away five first-round picks to bring Mikal Bridges over from the Brooklyn Nets—a decision that looked risky on paper but paid off big when the team made its first Eastern Conference Finals in a quarter-century.

Now, Bridges wasn’t just another trade piece. What sets him apart isn’t just his two-way play or on-ball defense—it’s his freakish reliability. The man has suited up for over 556 straight NBA games and never missed one in college either. In today’s NBA, where even stars routinely sit out for load management or injuries, that kind of consistency is priceless, especially for a team like New York, which has battled injury setbacks over the years. So when the Knicks sat down to plan the future, The Warden’s availability wasn’t just a perk; it was probably part of the blueprint.

And recently, Shams Charania reported that the Knicks and Bridges had reached an agreement on a four-year, $150 million extension. According to his agents at Excel Sports, the deal includes a player option for the 2029-30 season along with a trade kicker—a sign of the Knicks’ long-term commitment. But here’s what made fans and analysts do a double-take: Mikal Bridges left $6 million on the table. Instead of maxing out his earning potential, he made a conscious choice to give the Knicks a little more flexibility in navigating the NBA’s newer, harsher luxury tax rules. That move didn’t go unnoticed in the locker room.

Josh Hart posted, “BAG MAN BAG MAN!” as soon as the news broke. Karl-Anthony Towns followed up with, “💰💰💰@mikal_bridges.” And Miles McBride gave The Warden his flowers, writing, “Manns really a team first guy, appreciate it Kal! 😆”

But this wasn’t just a move made in a vacuum. Knicks insiders shared that the franchise was waiting for clarity on Giannis Antetokounmpo before finalizing anything. If the Bucks’ superstar had made noise about wanting out of Milwaukee, the Knicks were reportedly ready to shift gears and explore that opportunity. Instead, once it became clear Giannis wasn’t planning to ask out, New York doubled down on their current build. Bridges, now locked into a no-trade window for the next six months, has officially become part of the Knicks’ long-term equation. The ripple effect of this $150 million decision could define the Eastern Conference race for seasons to come.

How Mikal Bridges’ $6M discount helps Knicks avoid second apron?

Not only does Bridges’ new contract come with a player option for the 2029–30 season and a trade kicker, but it also positions the 28-year-old star as a long-term piece of the squad’s hopes. Some may wonder why Bridges didn’t maximize his earnings. By not demanding the $6 million more he could have made on a four-year deal before reaching free agency, he’s left money on the table.

Had he waited until the next summer and tested the waters as an unrestricted free agent, Bridges could have landed an even bigger deal, potentially as much as $229 million over four years, or $296 million spanning five seasons if he stayed with New York. Without Bird Rights, another franchise could have only put together a four-year, $219 million offer. Knicks supporters should take comfort in the fact that this extension, along with deals for Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Brunson, and Josh Hart, locks up the team’s core for at least two seasons.

Why did Bridges make this call? As per The Athletic, Bridges left $6 million on the table to prioritize sustained success with New York. In fact, it’s the second time a Villanova alum has prioritized the team over his own payday: Jalen Brunson’s 2024 extension reportedly came in $100 million below the max. With those generous decisions, the Knicks are expected to avoid the second apron for the next three years.

As it stands, New York’s estimated salary for 2025–26 hovers around $204.1 million, just under $4 million below the dreaded second apron, as per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The Knicks should be $18.6 million and $31 million under in the following years as well, even factoring in Bridges’ new deal.