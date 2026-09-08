Karl-Anthony Towns’ Drastic Transformation Leaves Knicks Fans Concerned as Extension Talks Intensify

The Knicks have little reason to complain after finally reaching the top of the NBA. But one offseason change has already made New York uneasy. Recent images of Karl-Anthony Towns appearing significantly leaner have sparked an unexpected debate around the champion big man.

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What might normally be celebrated as an athletic adjustment has instead left the Knicks fans wondering whether Towns is sacrificing the physical strength that made him so valuable. Especially with a massive extension now hanging over his future.

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Several photos of the transformation circulated online. Especially the one next to the WWE superstar Triple H. Fans immediately noticed how much leaner he looked. His shoulders and arms still appeared strong, but his overall frame seemed noticeably lighter than his listed 248-pound playing weight.

The timing makes the discussion harder to ignore.

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Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for a 4-year, $272 million extension. A commitment that could shape NY’s roster for years. If he declines his $61 million player option for 2027-28, the new contract would pay him roughly $68 million annually, eventually rising toward $75 million by his age 34 season in 2030-31.

The Dominican is already scheduled to carry a $57.1 million cap hit in 2026-27. Handing him an even larger long-term commitment would therefore represent one of the biggest financial decisions of the Knicks’ championship window.

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New York knows a thing or two about financial sacrifice. Jalen Brunson left $113 million on the table when he re-signed, giving the team the breathing room it needed to build a deeper, more balanced roster. That move set the tone – here, the team comes first.

With that in mind, fans are seeing Karl-Anthony Towns’ leaner look in a whole new light. The real question isn’t just whether dropping weight makes him quicker. It’s whether the Knicks even need him to be quicker.

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Fans fear Karl-Anthony Towns is giving up his greatest advantage

The strongest reactions have focused on the physicality that Towns brought during the championship run.

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One fan argued, “This ain’t somethin’ positive, nobody ever asked for more speed from KAT. He was already at the ideal weight to have the necessary strength of a pivot who has the POST game in the bag.”

That concern comes from what made Karl-Anthony Towns such a difficult matchup. He could stretch defenses with his shooting while still using his size and strength around the basket.



If a dramatic weight reduction takes away some of that interior force, fans fear NY could lose an important part of the balance that made its frontcourt work.

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Another reaction pointed directly toward his battle with Victor Wembanyama, highlighting the great Finals battle.

“But what set him apart was that absurd strength he had; it was even the reason he did so well against Wemby.”

That memory has become central to the criticism. Towns’ physicality gave NY an advantage against a uniquely talented big man. And fans are struggling to understand why he would voluntarily reduce one of his most effective tools after proving its value on the biggest stage.

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One supporter put it even more bluntly: “Crazy just swallowed up Wemby with his physical imposition in an NBA final and now decides to lose weight out of nowhere?”

The criticism has also revived a familiar concern about Towns’ physical toughness. “It’s gonna get softer than it already was,” one fan wrote, while another added, “It was already soft, now they’re gonna fold it in half.”

Those comments are harsh, but they reveal the underlying anxiety. NY is not merely watching a player change his body. Fans are evaluating that transformation against the possibility of committing $272 million to him.

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That is where the championship context becomes important. Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t need to become a different player for the Knicks to improve. If the weight loss helps his mobility without costing him the strength that made him effective, the change could ultimately benefit New York.