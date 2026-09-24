Karl-Anthony Towns Faces $61M Decision as James Dolan’s Second-Apron Stance Creates Knicks Dilemma

New Yorkers didn’t get to enjoy the championship high before the title defense was put in jeopardy. Less than a week before training camp begins, the New York Knicks find themselves navigating a high-stakes financial tightrope. At the center of the storm is star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, whose pending extension negotiations have completely stagnated just as the reigning NBA champion prepares to launch its title defense.

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Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, insider Brian Windhorst laid out the core dilemma facing New York’s front office. After Commissioner Adam Silver proudly credited the CBA with preventing multi-year dynasties, Towns’ financial leverage becomes the central focus of the Knicks’ long-term plan.

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“Obviously what Karl Towns does will determine whether this Knicks core can stay together for multiple years,” Windhorst explained. “And by the way, the league is designed not to keep championship cores together. They want championship cores to redistribute their talent. But here’s the thing. I don’t think he would describe it this way. But this player option that he has is a weapon. And here’s why it’s a weapon. Okay? He’s got a $61 million option for next season. Not this season, next season.

“The Knicks have said, ‘We don’t want to be in the second apron.’ If he picks up that $61 million option, they’re going to be in the second apron. So, what they are going to ultimately need him to do is not take that option and reduce that. And that is the basis for this conversation. That is the basis for all of it.”

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Before his commentary, Shams Charania confirmed that talks between KAT and the Knicks have stalled after KAT refused their initial offer. Windy emphasized that while tensions can naturally flare during contract negotiations, the unique ties between the Knicks and KAT’s camp could ultimately bridge the gap.

“Now, even though there may be a hard feeling or two between the front office and Karl in the coming months about this, ultimately I think this is going to get done because Karl is represented by CAA, and CAA and the Knicks are like this,” Windhorst added but with a footnote — provided team ownership doesn’t override the process.

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“They’re completely intertwined with each other. Leon Rose used to be his [Town’s] agent. And I believe ultimately that CAA and the Knicks will come to an agreement here. They represent Jalen Brunson. They represent a bunch of other players on the team. They’ll get a deal done. With one caveat—and then I’ll get out of the way—if James Dolan messes this up. Let Leon Rose and CAA do their business, and I think Karl-Anthony Towns will figure it out.”

Windy, like most fans, is rightfully anxious about Knicks governor James Dolan’s explicit mandate that leaves little room for compromise.

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“Well, Jim Dolan has issued the edict: no second apron, come hell or high water. If that indeed remains the case and they proceed that way with Karl Towns, he will have the option to go someplace and get a max contract. The Knicks’ offers are—obviously he’s not being offered the max because then he’d sign it. Okay? And I think he’s probably open to taking less than the max. He’s open to not taking 276. He wants to be in New York. He wants the team to stay together. But if Jim Dolan sets an ironclad spot and forces Karl to the market, he will have max offers. He can get that kind of money next summer if he wants to.”

Windhorst concluded on a cautiously optimistic note:

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“But I honestly believe this is all going to work out, even if, again, you hear a little bit of wavering in the first couple of days of camp.”

The heart of the stalemate lies in finding a realistic figure between maximum market value and financial roster preservation. Towns, who played an essential role alongside Finals MVP Jalen Brunson in bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Manhattan, remains eligible for a four-year extension in the $272 million to $276 million range.

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However, reporting from SNY’s Ian Begley and the New York Post‘s Stefan Bondy indicates that the Knicks have asked Towns to accept a discount in the $45 million to $50 million annual range. That proposal would require the 30-year-old All-NBA center to leave nearly $20 million per year on the table compared to his maximum potential earnings.

From New York’s perspective, staying below the second apron, which is projected at $221.7 million, is a hard boundary dictated by ownership. Although Bobby Marks, on the same panel, refused to call it a “concrete wall,” crossing the threshold triggers severe team-building penalties, including the loss of trade aggregation, cash considerations in deals, mid-level exceptions, and future draft-pick freezes.

Having already let center Mitchell Robinson walk in free agency to manage payroll limits, the Knicks are desperate to preserve long-term flexibility, particularly with Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart occupying substantial cap space.

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For KAT, accepting such a steep reduction is a difficult pill to swallow. Peer superstars like Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, and Trae Young are set to average well over $50 million per year on their respective deals.



While Brunson set an organizational precedent by taking a discounted four-year, $156.5 million extension, asking KAT to follow suit during what is likely his last prime supermax opportunity creates an undeniable friction.

With training camp opening on September 28 and title defense tipping off on October 20 against Philadelphia, both sides have until June 30, 2027, to resolve the matter before Towns faces his player option.



Whether team President Leon Rose can leverage CAA’s deep roots to broker a middle ground will ultimately determine if New York’s championship core remains intact.