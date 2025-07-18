Karl Anthony-Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Gets Emotional After Surprise Honor Amid ESPYs Controversy

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend,” Jordyn Woods once said, reflecting on her relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. And honestly, they’ve proven it’s solid. Over the years, this power couple has stayed locked in, weathering the storms and staying grounded in love. Now, they’ve added another unexpected accolade to their resume. And this time it’s from Bleacher Report, which gave their relationship a nod that fans couldn’t ignore. And just when the internet started buzzing, Jordyn’s mother, Elizabeth Woods, joined the conversation, adding even more weight to the moment.

On July 18, 2025, Bleacher Report dropped its list of the Top 10 Celebrity Power Couples in the sports world, and the internet lit up. With headline names like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making the cut, expectations were high. But snagging the No. 1 spot? None other than Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. That kind of ranking doesn’t come without receipts. It signals a relationship that’s not only rock-solid but also unapologetically public. And now, Jordyn’s mom, Elizabeth Woods, a powerhouse in her own lane, has jumped into the conversation.

In a recent Instagram story, Elizabeth Woods couldn’t hold back her pride, and rightfully so. She posted a screenshot of the feature and added a short but heartwarming caption that instantly stole the spotlight: “@jordynwoods @karltowns ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾.” No long paragraphs, no extra fluff, just pure love and respect for a couple that’s clearly doing something right.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the moment didn’t stop there. Jordyn soon reposted her mom’s story on her own Instagram, amplifying the love even further. Then came the real mic-drop. She followed it up with a post of the article itself, pairing it with a heartfelt caption: “@bleacherreport 🥲❤️ thank you for this. Always appreciate being seen.” While Jordyn was embracing the love and sentiment that came with the spotlight, things weren’t entirely smooth for Karl-Anthony Towns. Even as his relationship thrived, his name was pulled into an unexpected swirl of controversy tied to the 2025 ESPY Awards.

Shane Gillis roasts Karl-Anthony Towns with a savage one-liner at the ESPYs

While hosting the 2025 ESPY Awards, comedian Shane Gillis didn’t hold back, especially when it came to New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. Known for his sharp-edged humor, Gillis leaned into a long-running internet jab aimed at KAT’s voice. And dropped a one-liner that sent the crowd into laughter, and the internet into debate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The New York Knicks had a great season,” Gillis said, pausing as the crowd applauded. Then came the punch: “Karl-Anthony Towns is here, hey girrrrl.” That line may have landed in the room, but it echoed across a larger conversation. Karl has long been mocked for the tone and pitch of his voice, with Nick Young even doing a high-pitched impersonation earlier this year on Gil’s Arena, painting the All-Star as effeminate.

Even Kyrie Irving weighed in recently, urging fans on Twitch to “stop making fun” of Karl and to show respect. Sure, it was comedy. But in 2025, where narratives spread fast and lines between humor and harm blur even quicker, it’s worth pausing. Jokes that lean on vocal tone or gender-coded ridicule can quickly tip into body-shaming territory, intentional or not.