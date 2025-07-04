Karl-Anthony Towns Links Up With Timberwolves Star Amid Silence Over Knicks’ Mike Brown Hiring

As NBA offseason chaos swirls, it seems Karl-Anthony Towns has hit the brakes, at least publicly. While the New York Knicks make major moves and finalize the hiring of veteran coach Mike Brown. Towns, one of their marquee players, is off the radar. But that doesn’t mean he’s hiding. Quite the opposite, actually.

Towns recently surfaced in Paris, soaking up the sights and some much-needed downtime. And in a carousel post shared from the streets of the City of Light, it wasn’t just his girlfriend Jordyn Woods who made an appearance. There was a surprise cameo by an old friend and former teammate.

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves had to do a double-take when they spotted a familiar duo roaming Parisian landmarks. In a new Instagram carousel captioned “Paris,” tagging Hermes, the five-time All-Star looked relaxed and rejuvenated. Strolling in the Musée du Louvre, sharing a moment with Woods in front of the Mona Lisa, and capturing the Eiffel Tower from the streets of Paris. And most notably, appearing alongside Rudy Gobert.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gobert was spotted next to Towns in one of the snaps, igniting some nostalgic feelings for Wolves fans and plenty of speculation from the league’s ever-curious rumor mill. While the photo offered no context—it just showed two pros sharing space in a foreign city—it was an unexpected linkup considering the way Towns’ tenure in Minnesota ended, marked by inconsistent chemistry and playoff frustrations.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) Expand Post

It wasn’t all just NBA reunions, though. Jordyn Woods, fresh off revealing she was having a “much needed recharge,” was also in Paris with Towns. The model and influencer has been enjoying time off following a hectic NBA playoff stretch where her custom Knicks looks grabbed headlines during the team’s deep postseason run. In her own recent post from a tropical vacation, Woods captioned, “just a girl and the ocean breeze 🌺”. With Towns discreetly appearing in the last photo, his face turned away from the camera, adding an artistic flair or maybe just avoiding the internet heat.

While some fans jokingly speculated whether a proposal might be coming soon, the real takeaway seems simpler: Towns is taking a break from the grind and the gossip. But his silence is becoming louder as major changes unfold in New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns’s silence brews suspicion as the Knicks’ back office sees changes

Back in New York, the Knicks have officially offered their head coaching job to Mike Brown. And is expected to finalize the deal soon, according to league sources. Yet, as that news made waves, Towns, who recently reacted to rumors about Dawn Staley’s coaching candidacy with a laughing emoji on X, has gone radio silent this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brown, who was fired mid-season by the Sacramento Kings, brings a heavy resume with deep playoff experience. And a pedigree that includes stints alongside LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Steph Curry. He’s a defensive-minded coach with championship roots from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree. Exactly the kind of stabilizing presence the Knicks seem to want as they chase the franchise’s first title in over 50 years.

The Knicks reportedly entered the coaching search with Brown as a top candidate from day one. His proven ability to handle stars, work within structured systems, and bring winning habits to chaotic situations clearly impressed the front office. With a core that now features Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York wants to go from contender to champion, and believes Brown is the guy to take them there.

Oddly, Towns, who had no issue engaging with Staley rumors online just days earlier, hasn’t publicly reacted to the Brown news. No emoji, no cryptic tweet, nothing. Whether that’s by design or just a product of him enjoying the Eiffel Tower more than the Knicks’ timeline, fans have noticed. And it’s not like this is a minor headline. Brown’s hiring ends weeks of speculation and interviews that also included James Borrego, Taylor Jenkins, Micah Nori, and, of course, Staley. His arrival represents a major shift in the Knicks’ trajectory, one that directly impacts Towns, who was traded to New York to elevate the squad and deliver rings, not rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With pressure mounting in Manhattan, silence can be telling. Karl-Anthony Towns may be taking a much-needed pause, but with a new head coach, a fanbase thirsty for a title, and media expectations sky-high. His response, or lack thereof, could shape perceptions of what lies ahead.