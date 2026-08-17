Karl-Anthony Towns Marries Jordyn Woods in Star-Studded Malibu Wedding Featuring Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber & More

The wedding season in the NBA continues. After Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton’s respective nuptials, Karl-Anthony Towns married his longtime partner, Jordyn Woods. The picturesque wedding featured a flower-covered arch overlooking the ocean during the ceremony, which took place over the weekend in Malibu, California.

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Page Six reported on some of the photos from the wedding, which featured several of KAT’s teammates, including OG Anunoby, Jose Alvarado, Jalen and his wife Ali Brunson, Josh and his wife Shannon Hart, Deuce McBride and former teammate Trey Jemison. All of the guests wore black attire, including the star-studded celebrity lineup.

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Jordyn’s longtime friend Kylie Jenner was in attendance for her big day. In fact, she wasn’t alone, posing alongside Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet, himself a Knicks superfan, has forged a bond of his own with Karl-Anthony Towns. In one of Chalamet’s Instagram posts from May, fans couldn’t help but feel giddy as the actor posted a picture of Towns whispering something in his ear after New York’s 137-98 win over Philly.

Other A-list guests included Justin and Hailey Bieber, actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her kids Jaden and Willow, and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.

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The wedding came fresh off the Knicks’ NBA championship win, with Jordyn front and center supporting Karl-Anthony Towns throughout the season. The couple even paid tribute to the championship with their wedding favors, photos of which have since emerged.

Teyana Taylor was reportedly seen wearing one of the custom “Married in 15” hoodies while carrying Fanatics goodie bags. The “15” was perhaps to mark the date of their wedding, while the “5” appeared larger to commemorate the Knicks winning the championship in five games.

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While the photos and details of the wedding are still coming out, Woods’ family friend and business partner, Adam Weitsman, shared some pictures on Instagram.

It featured him and Woods’ mother, Elizabeth, with the caption, “Came to California to celebrate and attend the wedding of the best couple I know @karltowns and @jordynwoods,” alongside a Malibu geolocation tag.

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Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn were longtime friends before they began dating in 2020. The couple has explained in a previous interview that the pandemic situation brought them closer.

“Friendship and trust,” she said in a November 2023 interview with PEOPLE. “We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don’t really get to know each other and they go into this relationship.

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“So, we’ve been through a lot together. We’ve seen each other in all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

The two announced their engagement publicly on Christmas Day in 2025 after Karl-Anthony Towns popped the question on Christmas Eve at Overstory, a cocktail bar in New York City. Woods said yes and shared the photos featuring the emerald-cut diamond engagement ring in the romantic rooftop proposal.