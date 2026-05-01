What Is Karl-Anthony Towns’ Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with New York Knicks and Career Earnings

Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t your typical NBA big man. Sure, he’s seven feet tall and built for the paint—but that’s just the surface. He shoots like a guard, passes like a point guard, and thinks the game two moves ahead.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Born in New Jersey with Dominican roots, KAT’s been in the spotlight since high school. Now with the New York Knicks, wearing different colors but carrying the same weight, franchise-level expectations. The Knicks didn’t just trade for a player. They brought in a centerpiece. So what’s the cost of a player like that? Let’s look at his contracts and the lifestyle that follows.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Karl-Anthony Towns’ Net Worth?

Karl-Anthony Towns’ net worth is estimated at around $100 million today. That figure comes from NBA salaries, endorsements, and long-term investments combined. He entered the league as a top pick, instantly securing financial stability. His rookie deal started modestly but quickly grew through extensions and performance bonuses. Over time, his earnings skyrocketed due to consistent All-Star-level performances.

His supermax extension significantly boosted his overall financial portfolio in recent seasons. Off the court, endorsement deals added millions annually to his income streams. Brands value his clean image, global appeal, and connections to Dominican heritage. He also invests in community programs and philanthropic initiatives across multiple regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

His foundation supports healthcare, education, and youth-focused development programs nationwide. Despite setbacks, including personal loss, he maintained strong financial momentum in his career. His lifestyle reflects comfort, though he avoids overly flashy spending habits publicly. Real estate, partnerships, and media ventures likely diversify his wealth portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

As contracts continue rising, his net worth should grow steadily through 2028. With endorsements expanding globally, his earnings potential remains extremely high in the long term. Overall, Towns comfortably stands among the wealthiest active NBA centers today.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Contract

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently under a four-year supermax contract with the New York Knicks following his trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The fully guaranteed deal is worth approximately $220–224 million and runs through the 2027–28 season, with the final year including a player option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contract makes Towns one of the highest-paid players on the Knicks roster and highlights the franchise’s investment in him as a cornerstone piece for its championship ambitions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Salary

Karl-Anthony Towns earns one of the highest annual salaries on the New York Knicks roster. His earnings increase each season under the NBA’s supermax salary structure, with his final contract year including a player option worth more than $61 million. Here’s a season-by-season breakdown of his salary with New York.

New York Knicks 2024–25 $49,205,800 New York Knicks 2025–26 $53,142,264 New York Knicks 2026–27 $57,078,728 New York Knicks 2027–28 $61,015,192

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Career Earnings

Karl-Anthony Towns has earned over $250 million in NBA salary alone. His rookie contract paid roughly $25.7 million across four steady developmental seasons. That deal established his baseline before elite-level contracts dramatically increased earnings potential. In 2018, he signed a five-year extension worth about $190 million in guaranteed compensation. That contract covered his prime years, rewarding consistent All-Star caliber performances.

During that span, he became one of the league’s most productive offensive centers. His earnings during those years formed the bulk of his early wealth accumulation. The next extension, signed in 2022, pushed his earnings into historic territory. That four-year deal exceeds $220 million and continues through late-decade seasons. Combined contracts now place his total career earnings comfortably beyond the quarter-billion-dollar mark. Additional endorsement deals likely added tens of millions beyond salary earnings alone. These include global campaigns, apparel deals, and digital gaming partnerships worldwide.

His consistent availability and performance helped secure long-term financial stability early on. Even during injury setbacks, guaranteed contracts ensured a stable income across seasons. By contract completion, his earnings could easily approach $400 million in lifetime totals.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ College and Professional Career

Karl-Anthony Towns played college basketball at the University of Kentucky under coach John Calipari. He showed defensive instincts, scoring touch, and maturity beyond his freshman age immediately. Kentucky reached the Final Four, finishing with an impressive 38–1 record.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He dominated immediately, winning Rookie of the Year unanimously with historic numbers. His early seasons featured consistent double-doubles and efficient scoring performances nightly.

He later earned multiple All-Star selections, proving himself among elite NBA talents. In 2022, he won the NBA Three-Point Contest, a rare feat. His versatility redefined expectations for modern centers across the league landscape.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Brand Endorsements

Karl-Anthony Towns has built strong endorsement relationships with globally recognized brands. His personality and performance make him highly marketable across sports and lifestyle industries.

Brand Type Signed (Approx) Nike Apparel/Shoes 2015 Gatorade Beverage 2016 Beats by Dre Headphones 2017 Panini Collectibles 2016 2K Sports Gaming 2018 KitKat Food 2020

These partnerships add millions of dollars annually, significantly strengthening his overall financial standing. Campaigns often highlight his heritage, personality, and connection with younger audiences globally.

His presence in video games and advertisements expands his reach beyond basketball fans. As his career progresses, endorsement opportunities will likely continue growing internationally.

Karl-Anthony Towns represents a rare mix of talent, resilience, and financial success. His journey reflects steady growth, both professionally and personally, through challenges. With massive contracts and endorsements, his financial future looks exceptionally secure.