Karl Anthony-Towns’ New Body Draws Attention After Trade Proposal Hints NYC Break-Up

For a hot minute, it looked like the Knicks were plotting something wild—pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with Jaren Jackson Jr. Rumors were swirling, but it never came to life. Jaren locked in a five-year, $240 million extension with the Grizzlies, and that was that. Still, the two linked up—not at MSG, but somewhere a little sweatier. Because sometimes, the flex is the message.

Towns seems locked in for what’s next. A recent Instagram post by ProActiveSP showed him alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Naz Reid, all three posing with noticeably bulked-up frames. The photo quickly caught attention, not just for the size and strength on display, but because it gave fans a rare look at how seriously they’re taking the offseason. The comments rolled in fast—some praising the work, others calling out the one thing no fitness enthusiast wants to hear: leg day was missed! So, what’s really behind this new look—could a trade deal be in the works?

A bold three-team trade proposal could shake things up in a big way—one that would send Karl-Anthony Towns to the Utah Jazz, bring Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Walker Kessler to the Knicks, and land rookie guard Tyler Kolek in Atlanta. For New York, the deal is about reworking their roster around Jalen Brunson without losing size or shooting.

Towns is coming off a solid year with the Knicks, but his massive four-year, $220.4 million contract is eating up over 34% of the team’s salary cap. Swapping him for Markkanen—whose deal is slightly more cap-friendly—along with a strong rim protector in Kessler and a young shooter in George, could give the Knicks the defensive depth and flexibility they’ve been missing.

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden.

From the Jazz’s perspective, Towns would become the focal point of their offense. Despite his flaws on defense, his scoring, shooting (42% from three), and rebounding make him a serious upgrade for a Utah team that ranked 22nd in 3-point percentage last season. Pairing him with young big Kyle Filipowski and a backcourt featuring Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton Jr. could bring the Jazz closer to Play-In contention.

Plus, the Jazz would receive Pacome Dadiet, a 2026 first-round pick, and two pick swaps in 2030 and 2032 from New York—potentially valuable assets if the Knicks fall off in the future. Still, they’d be giving up two young players in Kessler and George, along with their top scorer in Markkanen, so it’s a high-risk, high-reward move focused on offensive firepower.

As for the Hawks, they’d be betting on upside with Tyler Kolek, the rookie guard who impressed during Summer League. Though his three-point shooting (just 17.1%) needs work, his passing flashes have been encouraging, and he scored 23 points in the first half of the Knicks‘ lone Summer League win. Atlanta wouldn’t be giving up much to take the chance on Kolek, especially since they already have some depth at point guard. If he develops, he could become a cost-effective addition to the rotation. Sure, it’s a risk for all three teams—but by the looks of it, KAT’s more than ready to take it on!

Fans react to the new look of Karl-Anthony Towns

One fan said, “DAWGGGG IF I WAS GONNA PUT A BIG NEXT TO KAT, THESE TWO WOULD BE AT THE absolute TOP OF MY LIST.” That trio looked every bit the modern NBA frontcourt dream, and the off-court grind backs it up. KAT’s summer training has been loaded with mitt work for upper-body coordination, TRX cables for core strength, banded push-ups for control, and stability drills on BOSU balls.

In fact, even during the 2023–24 season, Towns was already showing elite efficiency. According to StatMuse, he ranked 10th among big men and power forwards in 3-point shooting with 136 made threes and a smooth 50.4% from the field.

Still, not every comment was awe and admiration. One fan joked, “Kat got that fit straight from the pin 😂🔥”—a nod to just how jacked he looked. Back in the 2021–22 season, he was hospitalized with a severe throat infection that left him bedridden and struggling to breathe.

After getting out, Towns revealed he had dropped to 231 pounds from his usual 248 — a weight cut that made headlines. And since, Towns has been on a calculated plan: weighing food portions precisely (even weighing mustard and water), sticking to nutrient-dense meals, and leaning into high-efficiency workouts like boxing and weighted sled work.

But let’s be real—social media always finds the one thing to poke at, and this time it was legs. Comments like “KAT stop skipping leg day 😩😂”, “Leg day bro 💔”, and “More leg days! Drop a few more lbs too!” flooded in. And while the upper body gains are obvious, the lower half might’ve looked less dramatic in that pic. Still, Towns isn’t skipping out—he’s been doing agility drills, footwork circuits, and explosive plyos that build functional leg strength without bulking unnecessarily. The work is happening—it just might not have been center stage in that single snap.

Then, someone chimed in with a bold prediction: “New York Knicks will be 2025-26 World Champions.” It’s been nearly a year since the Knicks made their big move for Karl-Anthony Towns, bringing him in after nine seasons with the Timberwolves. He made an instant impact—averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds while shooting an efficient 52.6% from the field and 42% from three.

With Towns leading the charge, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, even pulling off some gritty, come-from-behind wins over the Celtics. But the magic ran out against the Pacers, who exposed New York’s weaknesses and controlled the pace.

Still, Towns’ name has been floating around in trade rumors this summer, mostly due to his hefty contract—$53.1 million next season, $57.1 million the year after, and a jaw-dropping $61 million in 2027-28. But moving that kind of deal is far from easy.