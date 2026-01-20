Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to MSG’s Hostile Behavior Towards Knicks on MLK Day

The New York Knicks suffered yet another loss tonight, falling in blowout fashion to the Dallas Mavericks, 114-97. This marks a huge low for a team that had championship expectations coming into the season, and has now lost nine of its last 11 games. During the game, fans mercilessly booed the team for their poor performance multiple times, and after the game, star center Karl-Anthony Towns delivered his verdict.

“You come, you spend $140 to represent your favorite player with a jersey or more,” Towns told reporters during his interview, “You come to MLK day here at the Garden, and tickets are twice to three times the price, and to come here and spend your hard-earned money… and for us to come here and obviously not only not win, which is disappointing, but not really have a chance… I’d be disappointed, too.”

Towns’ observations echoed the fans. MSG is one of the most expensive arenas in the league already, and on special celebrations like MLK day, that price only climbs higher. To disappoint home fans like the way the Knicks did tonight often draws their ire, and they expressed the frustration the only way they knew how.

The boos rang all throughout the first half tonight, where the Knicks were outscored 75-47 by the lowly Mavs, who currently sit at a 18-26 record. One key moment was when team owner James Dolan left his seat during the first half and didn’t return.

This isn’t even the first time this season the team has been booed by their home fans. Last Monday, during a celebration of over 50 former Knicks players, including Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing, and others, fans filled the arena with boos after a heartbreaking 106-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“The fans, they spend their hard-earned money,” Towns told reporters. “They give us so much love and motivation to go out there, and they expect the results, and so do we. So, the fans are doing their part, and we got to do our part.”

Knicks Coach Mike Brown Joins Karl-Anthony Towns in Siding With MSG Crowd

Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t the only Knick to call out his team for their horrid performance today. Head coach Mike Brown was much more heated in his assessment, but agreed with Towns’ sentiment, while also adding points of his own to the discussion about the team’s poor play.

“Bottom line is we got to lock in,” he told reporters. “At halftime, we usually do the clips and talk about technical X’s and O’s and all that crap that coaches do, and teams do. There was nothing to be said at halftime except for lock in and do your f——, excuse me on that, do your job.”

That bluntness extended to Brown’s observations of the fans. He agreed with the fans’ booing of the team, even going so far as to say that “I’d probably boo too” if he was present in the stands. Over their last 11 games, the Knicks hold the 3rd worst defensive rating in the league, and the 3rd most fast break points given up to opponents, which clearly shows a lack of effort in getting back on defense.

For now, all Towns, Brown, and the rest of the team can do is prepare for their next matchup, and hope the team has learnt their lessons against the Mavs and their fans alike.