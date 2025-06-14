Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Clear Message to Jalen Brunson Amid Jordyn Woods’ Personal Update

The off-season brings with it the chance to relax, right? Well, maybe not fully for Karl-Anthony Towns. His mind might not be completely off basketball for the moment, amidst the rumors that he will be the next big change the New York Knicks pursue in the off-season. On top of that, the rumors about a rift within the Knicks locker room were not helping. While his girlfriend Jordyn Woods is certainly enjoying her free time in full bliss, Towns is meanwhile reflecting on his first season with the Knicks, looking to shut down at least one speculation while he can.

Karl-Anthony Towns recently took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 4.4 million followers. The same featured a recent post by the official IG account of the New York Knicks, which showed some of the few highlights of the 2024-25 season. Towns, however, chose to focus on only one picture, which showed him shaking hands with Jalen Brunson. Towns added a caption alongside the post that simply read “🤝@JALENBRUNSON1”. That’s it. That’s the message. Even 12-13 days after the Knicks’ tournament ended, the Center remembers his teammate.

The post might have been a way for Karl-Anthony Towns to simmer down some rift speculation. In the aftermath of Tom Thibodeau’s firing, reports emerged that player input during the end-of-season meetings with owner James Dolan played a role in the head coach’s removal from his post.

This was the last thing the Knicks needed to explain when, only a few weeks before these reports, a tense exchange between Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby had gone viral. During Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a tense exchange took place on the Knicks’ sideline during the final moments of regulation in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The TNT broadcast captured OG Anouby confronting a seated Towns, arguing about something. As the heated conversation went on, Jalen Brunson also got up from his seat to say something angrily to Towns. ‘The New York Post’ speculated it to be an (angry) appeal to shut the ‘discussion’ down.

Judging from both incidents, it was easy to presume that there was some amount of tension existing in the locker room. However, Jalen Brunson dismissed the same during a recent episode of ‘The Roommates Show’. He said, “I think we have a good enough group to where we all keep in touch anyway. Our group chat, we still talk in it. Despite what people say, we all genuinely like each other. Sometimes when you’re going through it, sometimes you have arguments and disagreements. I actually enjoy my teammates regardless of what people say or think.” Brunson did his part. Now, it was Towns’ turn.

With any luck, Towns soon joins his better half on a trip soon. After all, while he is trying to ‘simmer down’ some tensions, Woods has gotten some relaxing time on her schedule.

Jordyn Woods highlights ‘recharge’ trip to unknown location after showing support throughout playoffs

A few hours ago, the 27-year-old took to her official Instagram account to share a post with her 11.8 million followers. NBA Fans had gotten accustomed to seeing Jordyn Woods during Knicks games, posing in both Towns’ team fits while also experimenting with other looks and colors during her boyfriend’s postseason run. In this recent post, however, she abandoned that look for a white Summer dress that is sure to make Barney Stinson proud (if you get the reference, you’re a legend). She also wrote a caption alongside the post that read “much needed recharge ✨”. Yes, everyone can use one of those once in a while.

It was back in May when the Knicks center and Jordyn Woods celebrated their 5th anniversary of being together. The same, however, clashed with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Fortunately, Woods was able to make an exception. She took to Instagram, highlighting a picture of her and Karl-Anthony Towns fine-dining. She wrote in the caption, “The focus today is the playoffs!!! but happy 5 years to us … time has just flown by but has also felt like we’ve been together forever! @karltowns”.

Woods also did more than just put out Instagram stories. She turned up at almost every Knicks playoff game. As reports highlighted, she certainly turned heads with her game outfits, which ranged from a ‘Slam’ T-Shirt with Towns’ full face on it, to a white corset featuring Karl’s name and image, paired with relaxed denim and a rhinestone-studded hoodie that read “New York vs. Everybody” across the back. Woods also got the chance to reunite with Kylie Jenner, her former BFF whom she lost for a while after Woods’ controversy with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Therefore, just like Towns, Woods also has earned a ‘well-deserved’ break. Unfortunately, only one of them seems to be enjoying it right now. Whether Towns will join Woods on her vacation soon enough is something that remains to be seen.