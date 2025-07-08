Karl-Anthony Towns Sends 4-Word Message to Jalen Brunson Amid Knicks’ Drastic Rick Brunson Decision

Some folks rearrange furniture when life feels stale. The New York Knicks? They’re flipping the whole house. After watching a title chance vanish into smoke, they’ve gone full rebuild mode. Tom Thibodeau was the first domino out the door before the confetti even cleared. Now, Mike Brown is steering the ship with fresh energy. And Jalen Brunson? He’s rewriting the Knicks’ playbook in real-time, leaving even Karl-Anthony Towns wide-eyed and wondering what just hit the league.

And to be honest, the NBA offseason feels like a reality show with sneakers. Between surgeries, trade whispers, and wild predictions, chaos reigns. But nothing grabs attention like those gym videos. Big men suddenly move like Luka, fans fall for every jumper, and now, Jalen Brunson has entered the chat. One viral clip, one unexpected bounce, and boom—the internet’s convinced he’s been hiding springs in his shoes all along.

JB has left his 7-foot center teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, wondering if the clip is even real. So, he took to his X handle to retweet the video with a caption: “AI different these days.” Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley nearly dropped his phone watching Jalen Brunson defy gravity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Brunson has slammed it home only 14 times since his Mavericks debut, and zero of those came in a Knicks jersey last season. So, while that viral leap might have fans dreaming of fast-break fireworks, let’s pump the brakes. It’s fun to fantasize, but come game time, Brunson’s still more maestro than skywalker. The bounce? Real. But in-game dunks? Probably still locked in the vault.

Meanwhile, the water in New York is starting to bubble as Mike Brown takes control with a chef’s flair. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson front and center, change is brewing behind the scenes. Brown’s already reworking the kitchen, shifting roles and responsibilities—including a major tweak to Rick Brunson’s place on the staff. The Knicks are cooking up something different.

Rick Brunson feels the shift in Knicks as Jalen Brunson surprises Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks are flipping the script, and Mike Brown is holding the pen. As the franchise dives into a fresh chapter, Brown is wasting no time making bold moves. According to insider Stefan Bondy, the new head coach plans to demote Rick Brunson from his associate role. That’s Jalen’s dad, by the way. Feathers might fly, but Brown’s calling his own plays now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Mike Brown is expected to hire a new associate head coach, The Post has learned, a move that will change the dynamics in the front of the Knicks bench by giving Rick Brunson a lesser role,“ Bondy wrote.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up with father and coach Rick Brunson before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Moreover, Brunson’s camp has weathered storms before, from whispers of unchecked influence to a preseason spat with Donte DiVincenzo. Now, with Rick Brunson stepping down, the Knicks are cleaning house with intention. According to Bondy, it’s all part of giving Mike Brown the wheel while dialing down drama. Surprisingly, Rick’s cool with it. The Brunsons know the spotlight burns bright—and they’re choosing the long game over locker room noise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, the New York Knicks are throwing glitter on the blueprint and dancing into a new era. Jalen Brunson is jumping higher, Mike Brown is shaking up the kitchen, and Rick Brunson is taking a graceful step back. Drama’s fading, but purpose is rising. So while the league watches for dunks, New York’s busy building something deeper—flash, fire, and a whole lot of flavor.