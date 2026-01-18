Karl-Anthony Towns’ Trade Scenario Emerges After Knicks Fans’ Brutal Boos

The New York Knicks suffered a devastating 99-106 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. This was the franchise’s third straight loss, as they continue to go through a rough patch. A huge reason for the Knicks’ recent struggles has been a dip in their star center, Karl-Anthony Towns’ form, which has led to trade rumors surrounding him, but a former NBA star doesn’t think he’ll leave the Big Apple.

“The problem is they’re not going to move them because the loyalty runs too deep, right?” former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said.

“When you talk about the worldwide west, Leon Rose, Karl-Anthony Towns, they go all the way back to John Calipari and Karl-Anthony Towns’ Kentucky days. That’s why they bought them over,” he further added.

“So, it’s a front office connection there. It’s a quote-unquote, I believe, CAA connection there. So, they’re going to have all the patience in the world with him. Now, with that being said, he needs to stop acting, you know what I’m saying, and play. Karl-Anthony Towns is the most important piece on the New York Knicks for sure.”

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

“He’s not the best player, but he’s the most important piece if they’re trying to get to the NBA Finals, right? He’s going to have to strap his shoes up and play like a grown-ass man,” he concluded. Perkins pointed out that even though the best route forward for the Knicks is trading away KAT, he doesn’t believe that is what’s going to happen.

That’s because New York acquired him just over a season ago, and apart from that, Perkins also pointed out Karl-Anthony Towns’ connections with the team president Leon Rose, who is close friends with John Calipari. KAT’s former head coach from his Kentucky University days. He believes that’s the only reason the Knicks will be patient with the 30-year-old.

After all, he’s been performing pretty terribly this season. Towns has just been averaging 20.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. This is significantly lower than the 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game during his All-Star campaign last time around. He’s been so poor that he was recently subjected to booing, drawing an interesting reaction from the big man.

New York fans booed Karl-Anthony Towns during their most recent loss

Former Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns recently admitted that his trade from Minnesota to New York “stings”. Although he did later suggest that now he’s fully committed to the New York Knicks and their cause, it seems like the fans aren’t letting it slide. More so, given his disastrous form as of late.

On Saturday, as the New York Knicks took on the Suns inside Madison Square Garden during the final moments of the game, Towns attempted a long-range shot from beyond the three-point line with an opportunity to add to his team’s total. However, unfortunately, not only did the 30-year-old miss the shot, but he did so in embarrassing fashion as it ended up being an airball.

This immediately triggered a loud wave of boos from the home crowd despite him being one of their own. However, the interesting part was this wasn’t even the worst performance by Karl-Anthony Towns this season. That’s because the towering center finished the game with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists, while going 7-of-16 from the field, including a 3-of-8 effort from deep.

Now, that sure should raise a few eyebrows. In fact, this could indicate that the fans might’ve been upset by his recent remarks about his trade to the Big Apple rather than his recent form. Either way, there sure seems to be a rift forming amongst the fans and KAT, who was seemingly upset by their gesture, as we continue to keep a close eye on any further developments in this regard.