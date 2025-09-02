Karl-Anthony Towns Turns Into Laughing Stock After Girlfriend Leaks Hilarious NBA2K Footage

The much-awaited NBA2k26 will officially launch on September 5. However, stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and long-time girlfriend Jordyn Woods got to experience the game after it went live on August 29. But things didn’t go as planned for the couple as Woods shared the most interesting review of the game online. As you know, the NBA2k26 comes with a face scan feature for the players. Well, for KAT, it turned into a true moment of truth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As mentioned before, the Knicks wingman and his girlfriend were among the first few to try their hands at the game. And while going through it, Jordyn noticed something. Without a moment’s hesitation, she took to her Instagram handle to share a Story. Karl-Anthony Towns found his own face scan unimpressive.

“Who is this!?” Woods exclaimed in surprise, while Karl-Anthony Towns burst into laughter at his face scan. She pushed it further by suggesting a 360-degree rotation, making the moment even funnier. Towns instantly replied, “Oh no! Ewww.” Woods teased again, “Why are your lips touching your chin?” She later tagged Ronnie Singh, writing, “He should have just played as himself @Ronnie2k,” calling out the face of NBA 2K.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knicks Muse (@knicksmuse) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Just so you know, Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K, has built NBA 2K’s digital identity like few can. With a strong presence across every platform, he mixes updates, crossovers, collabs, and commentary into a strategy that keeps fans hooked. Meanwhile, Towns’ fans tore up the comment section with hilarious comparisons and comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And yes, maybe the NBA2k has turned the New York Knicks superstar into a laughing stock!

AD

NBA fans go into a frenzy after Karl-Anthony Towns’ face scan reveal

Someone commented on Instagram: “Andrew Bynum 😭.” Former LA Lakers star and 2x NBA champion Andrew Bynum has been attempting to make a comeback in the league since 2018. At 37, he is an almost forgotten name among the fans. Yet, Karl-Anthony Towns‘ face scan debacle has brought back the legend’s name, and not just that— resemblance too!

Meanwhile, another one said, “Crazy how face scans never work.” Well, most fans have complained that this feature in the game usually never works perfectly. Recently, the Minnesota Timberwolves sensation, Anthony Edwards’ face scan images, also emerged. And well, they surely look like an Average Joe and not Ant. Thus, another fan noted: “The face scanning in 2k games is terrible, but I could say that about the entire NBA2K experience. NBA LIVE REALLY NEEDS TO MAKE A COMEBACK.”

Another fan compared Karl-Anthony Towns to the USA’s fastest man, “Noah Lyles.” The chiselled jawline suddenly sparked visions of the USA’s sprint king. And with that, the crossover between NBA courts and Olympic tracks became hilariously impossible to unsee.

via Imago Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A fan slyly stirred the pot with, “Someone should ask how he likes playing in Knicks Arena.” It was a clever jab at NBA 2K’s odd glitches, where names and details get hilariously misplaced. The joke landed perfectly, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns’ face scan fiasco already stealing the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, someone commented: “Looks like WE PES faces in PS2 kkkkk.” The remark instantly transported everyone to the old-school Pro Evolution Soccer days, where faces looked blocky and barely recognizable. In that moment, Towns’ scan was no longer just a miss. It was a nostalgic throwback to retro gaming’s most chaotic visuals.

Well, Karl-Anthony Towns’ face scan may have turned him into the unexpected star of NBA2K26. But for all the wrong reasons. And somehow, the game release became less about gameplay and more about KAT’s unforgettable digital debut. And remember, he’s ready for the 2025-26 NBA season, where no glitches will play a part in stopping him.