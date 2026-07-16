Karl-Anthony Towns’ $272 Million Payday in Jeopardy as Insider Hints at Tough Knicks Decision

A decade ago, Karl-Anthony Towns was seen as the ‘cornerstone’ who would eventually command every dollar a franchise could offer. That belief followed him from his days as the No. 1 overall pick to multiple All-Star selections and, most recently, to New York, where he helped deliver the Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years. Now, despite all that, his biggest payday may not be as straightforward as many expected.

KAT is eligible to sign a four-year, $272 million extension with the Knicks. But according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the organization could hesitate before committing the full amount. Responding to a reader’s question about Towns’ future, Edwards said that it will be hard for him to “predict what Towns’ extension will be, but if the two sides did agree to one, I’d be a bit surprised if it were for the max.”

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Edwards explained that while Karl-Anthony Towns has done everything the Knicks could have asked, helping them reach their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years before winning their first title since 1973, the franchise must also think long term.

The insider pointed to Towns’ age, noting that he is “30 years old and big men don’t tend to age well”. He also mentioned New York’s financial commitments. Jalen Brunson is expected to receive an extension in the future, Mikal Bridges begins his new four-year deal this season, OG Anunoby still has three years remaining on his contract, and Josh Hart will soon become extension-eligible.

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As Edwards put it, “At some point, it feels like something has to give.” He even suggested there is “a world where Towns is the odd man out unless he takes significantly less than the max extension.”

The Knicks’ financial flexibility could become even more important depending on how the Eastern Conference changes – LeBron James’ uncertain future with Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.

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What Does All This Mean for New York in the East?

League insiders don’t believe that adding James would automatically make that team stronger in the Eastern Conference. Questions have been asked whether Cleveland’s already established chemistry would change if they add a 41-year-old superstar. Miami would still need to address its depth and frontcourt issues, while Philadelphia’s title hopes would continue to hinge on Joel Embiid’s health despite having a star-studded roster after bringing in Jaylen Brown.

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ESPN insider Shams Charania identified Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia as the three teams most frequently mentioned around the league in connection with LeBron James. At the same time, veteran NBA insider Sam Amick mentioned the uncertainty as “Miami thinks it’s Cleveland” and “Cleveland thinks it’s Miami.”

For now, the Knicks seem to be focused on their own difficult decision. Karl-Anthony Towns, after leaving Anthony Edwards, whose team wants LeBron as well, has delivered the championship New York waited more than half a century to celebrate. Whether that earns him the full $272 million, however, remains one of the biggest questions of the offseason.