Kawhi Leonard Admits Clippers ‘Selfish’ Demand After James Harden’s 55-Point Confession

Kawhi Leonard is being hailed as the NBA’s savior. The Clippers, who owe the Thunder an unprotected pick, passed another huge test, beating the Detroit Pistons. It came on the back of the Klaw’s first-ever 50-point game. As hard as it is to believe, not once before did Leonard surpass that threshold. However, his latest admission might suggest there could be more to come.

Leonard was faultless against the Pistons. He made 17 field goals, missed just one free throw, and guided the Clippers to a statement victory. But it didn’t come naturally. The six-time All-Star, answering to the team’s demand,s is going through another “evolution”.

“I more try to get guys the ball and just sharing it… But the coaches need me to be aggressive the entire game. Just a different evolution. Me trying to shoot more threes and trying to evolve my game to today’s game,” Leonard said after the game.

Even if that means he has a rough shooting night, Leonard doesn’t mind. His highly mastered skill set sets the tone for the Clippers. Over their current four-game win streak, Kawhi Leonard has scored 30 or more thrice. For the season, the Clippers have a 5-3 record in such a scenario. Having an aggressive James Harden has also helped The Klaw find his space.

The direct demand from the coaching staff has Leonard averaging a career-high 27.5 points per game. But even with a sharp increase in his scoring duties, the Clippers talisman is still the enforcer on defense. Against the Pistons, he grabbed 5 steals and 3 blocks besides a 51-point scoring clinic. The assignment on his shoulder is straightforward, probably simplifying things for Kawhi Leonard.

He’s got to be disruptive as a defender, and then hunt for his spots as soon as possession flips over. With 21 games under his belt, the two-time DPOY looks to be back at his best. And no one’s happier than his teammate, James Harden.

James Harden sings praises for Kawhi Leonard

Upon finding out this was Leonard’s first 50-point game, James Harden did have some jokes. However, having been by his side for a few years, the Beard understands what the 34-year-old has been through. Leonard has had to battle injury after injury before reaching a point he can fully expend himself for the Clippers.

That being said, Harden has nothing but praise for his Clippers teammate.

“Overly happy for him. Because behind the scenes, you watch somebody and how hard they work… For him, what he’s had to battle through just to go out there and look like himself, it’s a beautiful thing to see,” he said.

And it’s everything the Clippers needed. After weeks of disappointing results, Kawhi Leonard’s scoring emergence has set them on the right track. Aside from the Pistons, the Clippers also won against the Lakers and the Rockets, both primed as possible title contenders this season. Still, the work is far from done for the team, who are still the 13 seed in the West.

But with Kawhi Leonard at peak efficiency, the Clippers have looked unflappable against top-level opposition. Having lost Norman Powell, it was integral for Leonard and James Harden to be at the forefront of the Clippers’ offense. Now that the stars are aligning, the team looks to have found its mojo again.

Don’t sleep on the Los Angeles Clippers!