Kawhi Leonard Admits Personal Defeat After James Harden Snubs His Request Before Cavs Trade

Although the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard is familiar with the business, seeing James Harden’s exit was a surprise. The team is in the middle of a grand resurgence. The trade sucked the energy out of the locker room, visible in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Klaw is now the only star with the team after Paul George and Harden’s exit. All Leonard wanted was another opportunity.

“I mean, you always think you got a chance to win. But I mean, it’s hard to say at the time. Obviously, you need luck in this league with shots, with injuries, with everything. So, you know, it just how it played out. I wanted it to, you know, try to give another run, but it didn’t happen that way. So, we’re here now,” he told reporters.

That “luck” looked like it was favoring the Clippers. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard unlocked the team’s potential, going 11-4 in January. Leonard is having the best season of his career, averaging 27.6 points and leading the league in steals. The Beard joined in with All-Star-level production, making the Clippers a force to be reckoned with.

Most importantly, health was on the Clippers’ side. Their stars took the floor almost every night, keeping them competitive and sparking an in-season turnaround.

Then, from out of nothing, trade rumors around Kawhi Leonard’s running mate emerged. A few days later, Harden was gone. It wasn’t a sour exit. The six-time All-Star revealed he has spoken to Harden and respects the decision he made for his career. But within, there is a part of Kawhi Leonard that feels they could have achieved something great this season.

That time is now gone. The two-time Finals MVP is looking ahead. Particularly, he and the Clippers are excited to have a younger floor general in Darius Garland join the ranks.

Kawhi Leonard will be in Darius Garland’s corner

Seeing James Harden go was sad for the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. However, their return in the exchange was Darius Garland. He’s currently dealing with a toe sprain with no timetable for a return. However, that’s a two-time All-Star who is yet to hit his prime. The Klaw is excited to work with him and help him navigate through a troubling injury.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet. At the moment dealing with a little nagging injury. So, I’m going to take time with him and make sure he’s fully healthy when he gets back. But the guy that knows how to pass the ball, can shoot threes, got amazing touch, competitor. I think that’s what he is going to bring to our table,” Leonard said about the Clippers’ new point guard.

Playing beside a ball-dominant guard like Donovan Mitchell somewhat limited Darius Garland in his role. He is an efficient playmaker. The Clippers dynamic center rotation could help Ty Lue bring the most out of Garland’s playmaking. Furthermore, the 26-year-old can be an aggressive scorer when he gets it going.

The Clippers’ head coach is excited to have a young point guard under his wing again. Lu loves Garland’s ability to push the pace and play off the ball. The player’s hope is that Ty Lue can replicate what he did with Kyrie Irving in Cleveland.

“I hope T-Lue uses me like he did Kyrie in that championship run they had (in Cleveland),” Garland said.

But he’s willing to shoulder any role. A standout incentive is that Darius Garland is fully focused on winning games. It’s going to be a while before he takes the floor with his new team. Yet, the Clippers are excited to have a young point guard full of energy playing beside Kawhi Leonard.