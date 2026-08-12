Kawhi Leonard Appears in Toronto Amid Investigation as Brian Windhorst Says Raptors Are Exploring Alternatives

Kawhi Leonard’s appearance in Toronto has added an unexpected visual to an increasingly complicated NBA situation. The star forward sat courtside at Sobeys Stadium on Tuesday night, watching the 2026 National Bank Open alongside his partner, Kishele Shipley. He even shared a moment with Coco Gauff after the game. Yet while Leonard appeared relaxed in the city, he could soon call home again, his stalled trade to the Raptors faces growing uncertainty.

The NBA has spent nearly a year investigating whether Leonard’s endorsement deal with the now-defunct company Aspiration was used to help the Clippers pay him outside his contract, a probe that has kept the trade in limbo since it was agreed to in June.

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“The reason the league is being very careful here is they’re still not over the fallout from the Terry Rozier situation,” said Brian Windhorst, addressing the situation on The Hoop Collective. The insider explained that the Terry Rozier incident has changed the way the league handles such issues.

The Miami Heat acquired Rozier while unaware of an ongoing league investigation.

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The comparison helps explain why the league has taken a more proactive approach with Kawhi Leonard. According to Windy, multiple teams contacted the league about the proposed trade.



And the office initially indicated that it would not block a deal in June. However, the situation changed after the trade went through, and questions about Leonard’s alleged financial arrangements intensified.

The Raptors now have to consider what they are actually acquiring.

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The Terry Rozier event exposed the risks of keeping an investigation hidden from an incoming team. The Hornets traded Rozier to the Heat in January 2024 while the league’s private investigation remained undisclosed.



However, the Heat dealt with the consequences after federal gambling allegations involving Rozier became public.

“They (Miami Heat) traded a first-round pick for him, and, you know, they lost him for this whole last year, and then they, you know, they’re still out the pick. The pick hasn’t even been conveyed yet,” Windy added.

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He stressed that the league never found wrongdoing in its initial investigation, but the episode still left Miami feeling “wronged.”

That history explains the league’s warnings to the Raptors.

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Windhorst said the NBA was “way more out there with the Kawhi thing,” especially warning the Raptors and other teams that might have interest in Kawhi Leonard.



Unlike the Rozier situation, the league appears determined to ensure the acquiring team understands the risks before surrendering players or draft capital.

That caution could now influence the Raptors’ decision-making. Windy said, “I absolutely believe that the Raptors have got to be considering what their alternatives are at this point. And so we will see about that.”

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His view carries added weight given that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has publicly said the investigation must be resolved before the start of next season, a deadline that limits how long the Raptors can simply wait.



He suggested that the franchise cannot simply wait indefinitely for Kawhi Leonard’s situation to resolve.

Leonard’s Toronto appearance adds another layer of intrigue. The 2026 NBO gave him a public reason to visit the city. There is no evidence from his appearance itself that he was preparing for a trade or meeting with the Raptors officials.



Still, seeing Leonard sitting courtside in Toronto while his potential return remains unresolved naturally turns heads.

The Raptors must weigh Kawhi Leonard’s talent against the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing investigation. Most importantly, the possibility of inheriting consequences from a situation they did not create.

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For now, the two-time Finals MVP can enjoy the Toronto weather without knowing whether it will become his next NBA home.