Kawhi Leonard Confirmed as Secret Investor in Rhode Island Soccer Project Amid Aspirations Controversy

For years, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard has kept his business dealings almost entirely out of the spotlight. From silent free-agency negotiations to low-profile investments, secrecy has long been part of the playbook. Now, another previously hidden venture has emerged, one that goes far beyond basketball and into a controversial soccer development in Rhode Island, where questions surrounding public funding and affordable housing have already put the project under scrutiny.

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Leonard has been confirmed as one of the previously undisclosed investors behind Rhode Island FC and its stadium development in Pawtucket, according to a joint investigation by WPRI Target 12, Pablo Torre Finds Out and Hunterbrook Media. The revelation arrives as Leonard remains at the center of the NBA’s ongoing investigation into the Clippers’ alleged salary-cap circumvention involving Aspiration.

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According to the investigation, Kawhi Leonard, his uncle Dennis Robertson and former agent Mitch Frankel invested in Rhode Island FC after the stadium project encountered financial difficulties in late 2023. Investigators also reported that Leonard created two LLCs, KL2 RIFC LLC and KL2 RIFC Real Estate LLC, just days before signing his January 2024 contract extension with the LA Clippers.

“For years, the project’s investors have remained under wraps, but we discovered this: In 2024, Leonard opened up two limited liability corporations with the initials RIFC,” Target 12 detailed how the ownership trail was uncovered.

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“Later, the owner of RIFC and stadium developer Brett Johnson confirmed… that Leonard, the superstar’s uncle and then-agent, were all investors,” the outlet added.

The investment has attracted additional attention because Rhode Island FC’s stadium project reportedly received more than $110 million in public support after being pitched as part of a broader redevelopment initiative that included affordable housing.

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However, the investigation reported that years after the proposal was approved, none of the promised affordable housing had been completed, fueling criticism over the project’s use of taxpayer funds.

Rhode Island FC owner and stadium developer Brett Johnson confirmed Leonard’s involvement but did not suggest the NBA star played any role in the public-policy decisions surrounding the development. The investigation instead focused on identifying the previously undisclosed investors.

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Discovery Comes Amid NBA Investigation

The timing of Leonard’s newly revealed investment is notable given the NBA’s continuing probe into allegations that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer helped facilitate a $28 million marketing arrangement with Aspiration before Leonard’s contract extension.

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While the Rhode Island FC investment is separate from that investigation, the newly uncovered business relationship has added another layer to the scrutiny surrounding Leonard’s off-court financial dealings.

ESPN’s Braxton Holmes recently reported that the league’s investigation could remain unresolved for several more months because of the complexity of the case.

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“The NBA investigation into whether the LA Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard could drag into 2027 if the parties don’t agree on the findings or any proposed settlement that involves punishing the team.”

According to Holmes, commissioner Adam Silver hopes to have the matter resolved before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, though no final timeline has been established.