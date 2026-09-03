Kawhi Leonard Confirms His Raptors Future as He Breaks Silence on Clippers Salary Cap Punishment

After months of silence, an unprecedented NBA investigation has finally pushed Kawhi Leonard to address the controversy. The two-time Finals MVP has now spoken publicly about the league’s salary-cap punishment. Meanwhile, he also made his intentions clear as he prepares to return to Toronto. His statement could mark the final major hurdle before the blockbuster trade officially moves forward.

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Leonard broke his silence through an Instagram post, accepting responsibility for lapses in judgment within his inner circle while distancing himself from any knowledge of an attempt to circumvent the salary cap.

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“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family.

I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap.”

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Moreover, for the Raptors, he made his position on the next chapter of his career unmistakable.

“For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate.”

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That final line carries particular significance. Kawhi Leonard is not simply addressing the controversy. He is openly framing Toronto as the destination for his next chapter.



He ultimately removed much of the uncertainty that surrounded his immediate future while the league investigated the Clippers.

The NBA’s ruling resulted in a $700,000 fine for Kawhi Leonard over lapses in judgment involving his inner circle. Meanwhile, his playing eligibility remains untouched.

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That distinction is critical for the Raptors. They can now prepare for the arrival of a player who will not face a suspension as a consequence of the investigation.

The trade was paused in early July after the NBA informed both teams that the Raptors would assume the risk of any investigation-related outcomes affecting Leonard’s contract or eligibility. Both franchises then waited for the probe to conclude before finalizing the deal.

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With Kawhi Leonard’s eligibility and contract left intact and his public statement confirming his return to Toronto, the path toward completing the blockbuster deal has become considerably clearer.

For Toronto, that represents a significant relief.

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The franchise can move forward with its plans to welcome back a player who helped deliver its first NBA championship. This time, into a re-organized roster looking to create another contender in the Eastern Conference.



Leonard’s presence also gives the Raptors an immediate centerpiece around which the team’s next phase can be built.

The Clippers, meanwhile, face the much heavier consequences of the investigation.

The league stripped LA of five consecutive first-round picks from 2029 through 2033. In the meantime, it also handed owner Steve Ballmer a one-year suspension and imposed a $30 million organizational fine.



Those penalties leave the franchise with substantially less flexibility to reshape its roster through the draft over the coming years.

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Apart from that, the Clippers’ President of Business Operations and President of Basketball Operations received suspensions without pay.

That creates a striking divide between Kawhi Leonard and his former team. While the Clippers must absorb a punishment that could affect their franchise well into the next decade, Leonard can now turn his attention toward basketball up North.

His statement therefore does more than break his silence.

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By declaring that he is returning to Toronto and seeking a “clean slate,” Leonard has effectively drawn a line under the Clippers controversy.



The investigation may have left a lasting mark on LA. But for Klaw, the next chapter is already beginning in Canada.