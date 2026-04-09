Kawhi Leonard Faces Tough Play-In Test as Clippers Teammate Continues to Battle New Struggles

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That result could very well force Kawhi Leonard and Co. to get into playoff mode for their last two games. On Friday, they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Virtually, it’s a contest that could help seal the eighth seed, and with it a second chance for qualification. It’s extremely important to win this game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, Leonard doesn’t think speaking of their desire is going to change the outcome. The stoic superstar kept his shield up. When asked about his approach for the game against Portland, the Klaw’s message to his teammates was clear. Keep it simple and do the things they have been doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just play like any other game. Got to do the same thing we do every night. Make sure we don’t make mistakes, execute, rebound, play with energy, bring aggressiveness. Same thing,” Leonard said after the loss to the Thunder.

Keeping it simple has always worked for Kawhi Leonard. They tried to do the same tonight, but ultimately couldn’t match the Thunder’s talent. The Clippers were without starting point guard Darius Garland. Despite being undermanned, the Clippers made 14 threes on 43.8%. They managed to perform better than the Thunder from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, defensively, they couldn’t play with aggression. The Thunder shot close to 58% from the field. Chet Holmgren was the difference maker. The talented big man added 30 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. His complete performance led the way for another dominant Thunder win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles Clippers still put up a valiant effort. They hold a 2-1 lead in the season series against Portland. But a win is necessary to secure the tie-breaker still.

Bennedict Mathurin opens up about his struggles

The Clippers’ offense, aside from their distance shooting, couldn’t find much success against OKC. That included another silent night for Bennedict Mathurin. The former Pacers forward scored 10 points, making three of his eight shots. This was the third consecutive game Mathurin scored under 12 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t dodge away from his difficulties. “Trying to figure it out,” he told reporters after the game. The issue isn’t with the way the Thunder guarded him. Benedict Mathurin’s efficiency is off. The Clippers star is shooting 6-20 over his last three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a major concern with the Play-In Tournament only days away. But Mathurin really just needs some rhythm. Since joining the Clippers, he’s really showcased his savvy scoring arsenal. He’s already had 16 games with 15+ points. He’s not started a single game for the Clippers.

He’s carried the bench scoring, keeping a constant scoring threat on the floor. While it hasn’t been going his way in recent games, Bennedict Mathurin is confident he will find a way past his inefficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers will hope that he snaps his cold streak against Portland. It’s not a stretch to say this could be the most important game of the season. The Clippers have been amazing since starting the season 6-21. But the team is relatively new and still learning it’s ways. Having a second chance by securing the eighth seed could be vital.

Do you think Kawhi Leonard and Co. can do it? Let us know your views in the comments below.