Kawhi Leonard Finds Solace as ESPN Reporter Raises Suspicion Over All-Star Snub

This year’s All-Star snubs feel different, and for Kawhi Leonard, the whispers suggest it might be about more than just his on-court performance. With names like Pascal Siakam and LeBron James getting a spot on merit, fans and media have cut Adam Silver and the coaches no slack for their decision. And now, yet another key figure in the NBA space has spoken out in Leonard’s support.

“The reaction within the league has been kind of universal between the executives that I’ve talked to, which is Kawhi Leonard doesn’t make the team,” Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained on NBA Today. “And the wonder is, did he not make this team because the coaches didn’t vote for him because of the accusations of the improper contract?”

It is odd that Leonard didn’t earn an All-Star selection this season, even as a reserve. The forward is having his best scoring season to date, averaging 27.6 points per game on elite efficiency: 49.5% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 92.1% from the free-throw line. To add to his case, Leonard’s return to a high level has completely turned the team’s season around, with the team going 16-4 since their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 20.

Of course, many, as Windhorst indicated, believe the reason for Leonard’s snub is the infamous Aspiration saga. In the offseason, journalist Pablo Torre reported that the player was allegedly being paid under the table by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer through a company called Aspiration, circumventing the salary cap and effectively bypassing league guidelines.

Ballmer and his legal team have pushed back against the claims, seeking dismissal, but the league has not issued a verdict from its internal investigation. According to reporter Baxter Holmes, the Clippers’ front office is arguing that the allegations are “sensational” and “patently false.”

The claims are serious, and with no decision on Leonard’s involvement, coaches may have chosen to steer clear of him to avoid future complications.

At least one coach, however, is on Leonard’s side.

Tyronn Lue backs up Kawhi Leonard, questioning ‘unfortunate’ All-Star decision

The Clippers head coach, Tyronn Lue, would’ve been expected to come to his player’s defense, and he did exactly that. Ahead of the team’s nationally televised game against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, he directly addressed Kawhi Leonard’s snub.

“In my opinion, he’s been the best player to lead the last six weeks,” Lue told reporters. “Having 28 points, 50/40/90, carrying us to get out of the hole that we was in, him and James both. So to me, it’s unfortunate, but to me, he’s been the best player in the league for the last six weeks.”

Leonard has been the key factor in the Clippers’ turnaround, finally giving star guard James Harden a reliable scoring option to bounce off. His averages aren’t just inflated numbers on a losing team like the Indiana Pacers this season, or inconsistent play.

Predictably, Leonard has handled it the same way he does everything else: silently, choosing to let his numbers do the talking. He has received immense support in the last few hours, with retired NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas chiming in, mockingly telling fans to call him “when the REAL ALLSTAR list is out.”