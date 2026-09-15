Kawhi Leonard Gets Rough News as Raptors Trade Costs Him $7.45M and Pushes Toronto Into Trouble

Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto is finally official. But completing the blockbuster return came with an unexpected personal cost. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding the trade, Leonard agreed to sacrifice millions of dollars to help the Raptors complete the transaction. The move gets Toronto its former Finals MVP back.

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But it also leaves the franchise pressed against the first apron with very little financial room to maneuver.

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According to Shams Charania, Leonard completed the paperwork to waive his entire 15% trade kicker, worth approximately $7.45 million, to facilitate the move to Toronto. The sacrifice was necessary due to the Raptors’ salary-cap position, with NBA salary-cap expert Bobby Marks noting that Toronto is now pressed against the first apron.

The reason that sacrifice mattered comes down to the numbers.

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The Raptors are hard-capped at the $209 million first apron. Meaning the team could not simply absorb Kawhi Leonard’s full salary plus the trade kicker and remain compliant. Had Leonard accepted the $7.45 million bonus, his cap hit would have climbed to $57.75 million. It will ultimately push Toronto over the league’s limit.

By waiving the kicker, Leonard brought the Raptors’ total payroll down to roughly $208 million. That leaves the side with only about $1 million of breathing room. But that small cushion could prove important.

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The timing matters because this trade has been anything but straightforward.

Toronto and the Clippers originally agreed to the Kawhi Leonard deal in June, with the Raptors sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round pick swaps, and two second-round selections to LA.



Meanwhile, the league subsequently put the deal on hold, as it investigated whether the Clippers had circumvented salary-cap rules in their earlier dealings with Leonard.

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That investigation eventually produced historic consequences.

The league fined the Clippers $30 million and stripped them of five future first-round picks, while owner Steve Ballmer received a one-year suspension. Kawhi Leonard got away with a $700,000 fine.

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With those sanctions now settled and the Clippers accepting the league’s punishment, the Raptors could finally complete the trade.

However, Klaw’s sacrifice creates a different problem for his new team.

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Toronto is now operating at the first apron, sharply limiting its ability to make additional moves. The Raptors cannot simply keep spending to fill every weakness on the roster.



Meaning the front office has to be extremely precise with the remaining pieces around Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard’s sacrifice raises the stakes in Toronto

On the basketball side, the upside is obvious. Leonard is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 27.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg, and 3.6 apg over 65 games. He also finished seventh in MVP voting. He also brings something Toronto has lacked.

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A proven postseason closer who has already delivered a championship to the franchise.

The Raptors are betting that version of Kawhi Leonard can return to Toronto. Pairing him with Scottie Barnes gives the team two versatile forwards capable of creating mismatches, defending multiple positions, and carrying offensive responsibility.

The problem is that Leonard’s availability remains the biggest variable.

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He is 35 and has dealt with significant knee issues throughout his career. The Raptors, therefore, need to manage his workload carefully, which makes 2x NBA Champ’s decision to sacrifice the trade bonus particularly interesting.



He gave up immediate money to make the reunion possible. But the team now has fewer financial mechanisms available to strengthen the roster around him.

That creates a narrow path forward. The Raptors has its star, but less flexibility to correct mistakes.

For Kawhi Leonard, the $7.45 million sacrifice clears the final obstacle to a return to the city where he won the 2019 championship. For the Raptors, though, the completed trade is only the beginning.

They have built a contender around him without getting trapped by the first apron.