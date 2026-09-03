“Kawhi [Leonard] Got Off Lightest”: Legendary Clippers Announcer Reacts to Steve Ballmer and Close Associates’ Suspensions

The Clippers have spent years trying to escape the shadow of their past, only to find themselves staring back at it. After the NBA handed down unprecedented punishment following its investigation into salary-cap circumvention, the franchise now faces a future stripped of critical draft capital.

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For the legendary Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler, who witnessed both the organization’s darkest years and its transformation, the scale of the punishment has left him stunned.

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“Stunned by the NBA crackdown on the LA Clippers!” Lawler wrote. The long-time broadcaster, who spent 41 seasons as the beloved voice of the Clippers, made clear that the ruling felt especially personal because he knew several of the punished individuals well.

“Aside from Kawhi, I knew the punished parties well. Their lives are changed forevermore. Leonard got off lightest of the group. The 5 lost draft picks set the team back to the dark ages. Wow!”

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Lawler’s reaction captures two separate consequences of the NBA’s ruling. The first is the personal damage suffered by members of the Clippers organization. The second, and potentially more devastating, is what losing five consecutive first-round picks could mean for the franchise itself.

Owner Steve Ballmer received a one-year suspension and a $30 million fine. Gillian Zucker, the team’s President of Business Operations, received a one-year suspension without pay after investigators found her directly involved in arranging the disputed sponsorship. The President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence, received a six-month suspension.

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Even Kawhi Leonard’s uncle and former manager, Dennis Robertson, received a five-year ban from the league.

Meanwhile, Leonard avoided a suspension and retained his contract and Bird rights. The superstar received a $700,000 fine, meaning his punishment was dramatically lighter than those imposed on the people around him. That contrast explains why Lawler singled Klaw while emphasizing how severely the others have been affected.

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Yet the individual punishment may eventually become secondary to the draft penalty.

The NBA stripped the Clippers of five consecutive first-round picks from 2029 through 2033. For a franchise operating under an increasingly restrictive CBA, that removes one of the most important tools available for building a sustainable roster.

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First-round picks do more than provide access to young talent. They also serve as currency in trades, allowing front offices to pursue stars or move unwanted contracts.

The Clippers now have far less of both. In short, they don’t have bargaining power.

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This is why Lawler’s reference to the “dark ages” carries particular weight. He spent more than four decades calling games through the franchise’s long period of irrelevance, including the years when the Clippers struggled to escape their reputation as one of the NBA’s bottom feeders.

The organization eventually changed its trajectory, particularly after Ballmer’s arrival and the rise of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era. The Clippers even opened the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome as a symbol of their ambition. But the punishment threatens to undermine that progress from the foundation.

Five consecutive years without a first-round pick is the kind of punishment that doesn’t announce itself all at once. It settles in slowly, felt most sharply when a promising young talent lands elsewhere, or when a trade negotiation stalls because there simply isn’t enough to offer.



For a franchise that can’t lean on the draft the way others can, those missing picks don’t just thin the roster- they quietly hollow out the front office’s ability to maneuver, deal, and dream big.

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That loss of leverage matters more than most people realize. The trades that once transformed the Clippers from laughingstock to legitimate contender were built on exactly the kind of assets now missing from the equation. Without them, the boldest moves become distant possibilities rather than calculated gambles.

For Lawler, that’s what makes this ruling sting in a way that goes beyond the sport’s usual ebb and flow. He’s watched this franchise from the inside through the lean years.



The embarrassing losses, the empty arena, the decades where being a Clipper meant something closer to a punchline than a profession. To see them rise, and now face a penalty that could quietly drag them backward, hits differently when you’ve lived through just how far they’ve come.