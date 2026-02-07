Kawhi Leonard Hints at Clippers Future Without James Harden After Defeating Kings

The margin for error just shifted in Los Angeles, and it happened after a win. Even with a victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Clippers looked nothing like a team protecting its present. That tension became unavoidable Friday night, when Kawhi Leonard addressed his future in the immediate aftermath of a deadline that quietly changed everything around him.

The Clippers stunned the league by trading James Harden and Ivica Zubac within a two-day span. The timing was jarring. Los Angeles had just climbed out of a 6–21 hole and, over the previous six weeks, looked like one of the hottest teams in basketball. Instead of doubling down, the front office pivoted.

Asked directly whether he still envisioned a long-term future with the Clippers after the win over Sacramento, Leonard offered a measured response. “Yeah, I mean, right now I’m not thinking of anything else but trying to finish this season off. And that’s the main goal.” The words were calm. The context was not.

Leonard did not push back on the organization’s logic. If anything, he confirmed it. “Just trying to get younger. We came in the year with the oldest team. It makes sense for them to try to get some assets and try to build for the future. It’s a big class coming in 2027, hopefully. They gotta do what’s best for them.”

That explanation mattered because of what followed the Harden deal. Los Angeles brought back Darius Garland and future draft capital, then doubled down on youth by acquiring Bennedict Mathurin and two first-round picks from Indiana.

The message to Leonard was direct. The Clippers are no longer optimizing around the present version of this roster.

Why this caught Kawhi Leonard off guard

The shift was not something Leonard saw coming. Over the prior month and a half, he had been carrying an offense that finally looked stable, productive, and competitive. That made the teardown difficult to reconcile. “I thought we were tracking well the last six weeks. Everybody has human nature. It’s a complete turnaround from what I thought we could potentially do.

Not saying we were contenders, but we thought we could make some noise or mess someone’s season up. Now the tides changed. We’ll get back into it, hopefully after All-Star.” Leonard was not venting. He was recalibrating in real time.

This is not a unique situation. Around the league, front offices have repeatedly chosen future flexibility over aging stars once the timeline drifts even slightly. The Clippers’ recent history underscores the shift. Less than two years ago, the roster featured Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Norman Powell, Zubac, and Leonard.

Post-deadline, Leonard is the lone remaining piece from that core.

At the same time, Leonard’s contract reality sharpens the stakes. He is owed more than $50 million next season, with a player option beyond that, making his situation far more flexible for both sides than it appears on the surface.

Nothing Leonard said Friday night hinted at an immediate exit. But nothing he said closed the door either. The Clippers have chosen a direction. Leonard now has to decide whether that direction still aligns with his own. That conversation does not need to happen publicly, and it does not need to happen immediately. But it is no longer hypothetical.

For now, Leonard will finish the season. After that, the league will find out whether Los Angeles’ future truly includes him.