Kawhi Leonard Hints at Raptors Return as Hidden Reason Behind Clippers Trade Delay Revealed

The NBA’s crackdown on the Los Angeles Clippers was supposed to bring an end to the league’s cap circumvention saga and, more importantly, clear the way for the offseason moves that had been stuck in limbo for months. Yet even a week after the league’s ruling, one major piece of business remains unresolved: the Clippers’ trade swap with the Toronto Raptors. The delay has only fueled speculation around what is really happening behind the scenes. Some have suggested the Clippers could be deliberately dragging their feet to prevent Kawhi Leonard from making his long-awaited return to Toronto.

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But Leonard himself may have inadvertently added fuel to the fire. The 7-time All-Star recently sparked excitement among Raptors fans after being spotted in Miami alongside several Toronto players, once again putting his connection to the franchise and the possibility of a return under the spotlight. The Raptors are having an unofficial mini-camp in South Florida, and Leonard was reportedly spotted there. While out and about in Miami, a fan asked directly if he is returning to play for Toronto. Leonard smiled and offered a confident response:

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“I hope so…we gonna win.”

Leonard’s declaration comes as veteran NBA insider Jake Fischer confirmed that Kawhi was at the informal, non-team-sanctioned minicamp in Miami alongside several Toronto Raptors players. Trade rules mandate that he perform individual workouts rather than full team drills, so he wasn’t practicing with Scottie Barnes & Co. However, his presence with the squad signals that all active parties expect the blockbuster trade agreed upon in June to conclude.

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According to Fischer, the Clippers are currently reorganizing their management structure before formally executing the trade.

“I have not been given any indication that the Clippers are trying to get tricky here, or that they are being spiteful to Kawhi, but they are not moving forward with this trade at this point,” Fischer reported. “They are saying to Toronto, they are saying to Kawhi, they are saying to Brandon Ingram’s side that they’re working through their front office structure before moving forward with this.”

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The landmark deal would reunite Leonard with the franchise he led to the 2019 NBA championship in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks (2031 and 2033), two second-round picks (2030 and 2033), and a 2027 pick swap.



Meanwhile, Fischer also confirmed that Ingram has been consistently working out at the Clippers’ practice facility in Los Angeles, further demonstrating that both teams are committed to the transaction as structured.

Despite the clear momentum, the official trade announcement remains temporarily frozen. While many fans assumed lingering legal fallout from the NBA’s salary-cap investigation was holding up the paperwork, insiders reveal the true delay centers around front-office logistics since Clippers front office has a massive leadership vacuum.

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Following the conclusion of the NBA’s year-long salary-cap circumvention investigation into Leonard’s endorsement arrangement with Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC, Commissioner Adam Silver levied unprecedented sanctions against the franchise.



Clippers owner Steve Ballmer received a 12-month suspension and a $30 million fine, while President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was handed a six-month suspension. Both key executives are barred from having any contact with the organization for the duration of their suspensions.

With Frank sidelined, Trent Redden is expected to assume operational control and finalize the deal once internal roles are solidified. Speculation on whether Los Angeles might reroute Ingram to a third team has also been dismissed for the time being, with Fischer confirming there is no current intent by the Clippers to re-trade Ingram.

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Adding to the tension is an underlying organizational rift. While the Clippers faced severe penalties, including the forfeiture of five first-round draft picks between 2029 and 2033, Leonard escaped with a relatively light $700,000 fine. Reports indicate Clippers officials feel “frustrated, upset, and have resentment” over the disparity in punishment compared to the organizational damage left in its wake.

Nevertheless, with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting that the deal remains intact with no altered terms, Toronto fans are simply waiting on the Clippers to finalize their new operational chain of command so the championship reunion can become official.