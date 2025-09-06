Kawhi Leonard Makes First Public Appearance Since $28M Allegations

Kawhi Leonard has kept an unusually low profile since his name became tied to a $28 million endorsement controversy involving a tree-planting company with links to the Los Angeles Clippers’ front office. His silence broke this week, but not on a basketball court.

The Los Angeles Clippers star was spotted at the US Open, dressed down in a cap, hoodie, and earphones, watching the tennis quietly from the stands. For a player whose every move now draws heightened scrutiny, this low-key appearance drew plenty of attention online, and for good reason.

“A fun guy watching tennis. @kawhileonard | @NBA” the US Open’s official account captioned the clip, which quickly made the rounds on social media. Fans speculated whether it was a sign of normalcy or simply a carefully timed public moment as investigations continue. Leonard has not offered any interviews and kept his distance from cameras, maintaining the same guarded public image that has defined his career. For many, it raised more questions than answers: why now, and what does this mean for the growing storm around his name?

This comes just days after a report from journalist Pablo Torre alleged that Kawhi Leonard was indirectly tied to a $28 million sponsorship arrangement between the Clippers and Aspiration, a company reportedly backed by team owner Steve Ballmer. The deal has raised questions about potential salary cap circumvention and whether external endorsements were used to retain Leonard beyond the league’s permissible channels.

League sources confirm that the NBA has officially launched a probe into whether the $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration violated salary-cap rules; a move that signals the league’s heightened scrutiny of such deals under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. Leonard’s presence at a high-profile event like the US Open may have been intended to show business as usual, yet it also served as a reminder that the situation remains unresolved.

Scrutiny and Stocks form a Growing Cloud Around Leonard

Recent follow-up reports suggest that the $28 million initially linked to Leonard’s Aspiration endorsement was only part of the picture. Sources indicate that the Clippers star may have also received up to $20 million worth of company stock, a form of compensation that adds another layer to the league’s ongoing investigation into potential cap circumvention.

As the NBA investigates, they face not only factual questions, paper trails, payment timelines, and written agreements, but also questions of perception and precedent. In a world where commissioner Adam Silver has called salary-cap circumvention a “cardinal sin,” even low-key appearances like a tennis match become charged symbols in this unfolding story

For Leonard, this scrutiny arrives at a delicate point in his career. With the season approaching and the Clippers looking to build momentum after another postseason setback, the ongoing probe threatens to cast a shadow over both his leadership and the franchise’s long-term planning. Every public appearance, including his recent courtside moment at the US Open, now becomes a flashpoint for speculation, raising questions about whether the team’s front office acted independently and what penalties the NBA might impose if a violation is proven.