Kawhi Leonard Makes First Public Statement Since Clippers Investigation

BySiddharth Rawat

Sep 10, 2025 | 12:53 AM EDT

Kawhi Leonard recently made his first public appearance following the growing controversy surrounding the Clippers’ Aspiration salary cap scandal. The NBA star took to Instagram to share a post from the Asian Tournament, a Chinese basketball league, along with Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. The tournament, which features high-level youth and professional basketball players across Asia, marked one of Leonard’s first public posts since the investigation intensified.

The appearance comes amid intense scrutiny over Leonard’s financial arrangements with the Los Angeles Clippers. The investigation focuses on reports that Leonard received millions from ‘Aspiration,’ a now-bankrupt climate finance company, for no actual work, a situation that could constitute a significant salary cap circumvention if confirmed. While the Clippers have denied wrongdoing and attempted to frame the reports as misleading, the league continues to examine the details.

Leonard’s Instagram post read, “Big thanks to @theasiantournament for the incredible energy and hospitality! 🌏✋🏾” His appearance at the tournament allowed him to maintain a public presence while avoiding direct commentary on the ongoing investigation, signaling a cautious approach as the situation develops.

(Developing story …)

Is Kawhi Leonard's silence a smart move, or is he hiding something bigger from the fans?

