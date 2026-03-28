“Kawhi Or LeBron Is Exactly What The Moment Is Demanding”: Warriors Plot Blockbuster Move, Per Insider

The Golden State Warriors’ disappointing season has them at a crossroads, and according to one NBA insider, the path forward could involve a blockbuster move for a future Hall of Famer like LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard.

According to NBA Insider Tim Kawakami, the Warriors could be in the market for LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard this offseason. When addressing whether a move for LeBron or Leonard would work for the Warriors, he wrote, “I think it might be. I think all the dire circumstances and frightful indicators of this season are leading the Warriors down this do-or-die path. And I think there is a way this kind of desperate move actually could work.”

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He touches upon how both the All-Star players could opt for a mid-level exception of $15 million, which is the lowest he sees either of them taking to come to the Bay Arena. He understands that it’s a bit reckless, but given the condition of the Warriors, they need another star player to capitalize on Stephen Curry’s last few years in the NBA.

“It’s possible. It’s big, and it’s a bit reckless. But going hard after either Kawhi or LeBron is exactly what the moment is demanding of the Warriors right now. And Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy probably already put all of this and more on the white board months ago,” Kawakami further wrote about the possibility of the move happening.

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What would have been a laughable suggestion just months ago, a blockbuster move for LeBron or Leonard, is now the Warriors’ stark reality. Although both LeBron and Leonard are complicated figures to add into the Warriors dressing room, especially in Curry’s final years. But without a drastic move, the Warriors are in major trouble. They only have four healthy players to start the training camp next season. That’s Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and Will Richard. Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody are also contracted, but they are sidelined with long-term injuries.

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So the Warriors cannot be gutting their roster next season and expect a future Hall of Famer to join their ranks. So they need to keep hold of players like Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis while adding LeBron or Leonard. However, they also need to stay below the projected $209 million first apron. There are different scenarios that they need to follow to get hold of either LeBron or Leonard.

What are the scenarios in which the Warriors could rope in LeBron or Leonard?

If the Golden State Warriors push for the Los Angeles Clippers’ star Kawhi Leonard this offseason, then it will be totally dependent on the widely rumored scenario with the league voiding his contract with his current team as part of their judgment after the conclusion of the cap-circumvention investigation.

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That would mean that the Clippers wouldn’t be able to sign and trade Leonard. So he will be unrestricted with multiple teams showing interest in the All-Star forward. While the entire scenario is unclear until the league announces its ruling, Leonard, at 34, is experiencing one of his healthiest and best years. He is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game across 58 games while shooting 50% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the three-point line. So adding him to their lineup would instantly improve the Dubs defensively and also on offense.

Imago Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

If he agrees to a starting salary of around $15 million and agrees to share the locker room with Curry, Draymond, and Porzingis, then the Warriors have a decent shot at landing him.

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On the other hand, the Warriors have been linked with current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for years. The Dubs and the Lakers could work on a sign-and-trade deal for LeBron, but that would mean that the Warriors would have to trade either Butler, Draymond, or Porzingis to the Lakers.

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There are also rumors that the 41-year-old could retire after this season, but in all likelihood, he will play with his friends Curry and Draymond on request. They have won the gold medal together for the USA under the tutelage of Steve Kerr, so there’s definitely a possibility.

In his 23rd season in the NBA, LeBron has suffered some injury concerns and also taken up a more subdued role behind players like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the betterment of the entire roster. The veteran has undoubtedly slowed down, but still, he is averaging 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game across 53 appearances this season while shooting 51.2% from the field.

The Warriors face a franchise-altering choice: chase one last title with a high-risk, high-reward superstar, or accept that the dynasty’s final chapter may require a painful rebuild. The decision they make this offseason will define the post-Curry era before it even begins.