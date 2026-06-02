Kawhi Leonard’s Aspiration Saga Takes Major Twist as Co-Founder Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison

The Intuit Dome celebrated its first All-Star weekend this season. Kawhi Leonard even played 65 games, his second time in three years meeting the threshold. These were signs of a team with peace on their minds. The community almost forgot that months earlier, Pablo Torre had accused Steve Ballmer and the Clippers of using the now bankrupt green banking company Aspiration to circumvent the salary cap. The NBA couldn’t ignore the evidence and is still actively investigating. That investigation just received a significant jolt from an unrelated but deeply connected case.

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Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison during a hearing in Los Angeles — a verdict that adds urgent pressure to the NBA’s ongoing probe into the Clippers. The conviction is unrelated to Torre’s allegations, but the threads connecting Sanberg to the Clippers investigation are impossible to ignore. Sanberg previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. He falsified documents and coerced investors by manipulating the company’s statements. Sanberg’s representation wanted no prison time, but Judge Steven V. Wilson couldn’t overlook the enormity of the situation.

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“I would put the grade of this fraud at the zenith,” Wilson said about Joe Sanberg in the courtroom, according to ESPN.

Federal prosecutors asked for 18 years behind bars, and the judge nearly met that request. Sanberg defrauded investors for over $200 million. Aspiration declared bankruptcy in March 2025. Sadly, that meant most investors would never recoup their entire investments, which includes Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers. Ballmer invested $60 million, while the team had a $300 million sponsorship deal with the company.

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The Clippers’ deep financial entanglement with a company whose founder has now been convicted of large-scale fraud is precisely what the NBA’s investigators are trying to untangle.

What makes this hearing particularly intriguing is the basis of the investigation. Torre wrote that the DOJ started the operation with two whistleblowers within the company to take down Joe Sanberg. They are reportedly the same people who warned the SEC about Aspiration’s dealings with the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.

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Those shared whistleblowers are the critical link: Sanberg’s sentencing is a separate legal matter, but it validates the credibility of the very sources fueling the NBA’s salary-cap investigation.

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Sanberg’s sentencing adds urgency to the league’s ongoing investigation into the Clippers. With the DOJ case now closed, those whistleblowers may be more available and willing to fully cooperate with NBA investigators.

The NBA needs to determine whether the Clippers had knowledge of the fraud and whether they used Aspiration as a keyhole to pay Leonard over his contract. Salary-cap circumvention of this kind could expose the Clippers to severe penalties, including fines, loss of draft picks, or suspensions – consequences the league has imposed in prior cap-violation cases.

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The NBA’s investigation into the Clippers is expected to take time

The NBA has been working tirelessly since Pablo Torre alleged that the Clippers engaged in salary-cap circumvention. Joe Sanberg was among the people interviewed before his sentencing. However, the league, despite the verdict, can’t practically speed through its investigation. They have to be meticulous and thorough, understanding the entire sequence of events.

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Sanberg’s core crime was defrauding investors through falsified documents and manipulated company statements — the NBA must now determine whether the same financial maneuvers were used to structure payments to Leonard in a way that circumvented the salary cap.

As for Kawhi Leonard’s deal specifically, the investigation team is still conducting interviews to understand the exact timeline of the situation. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne offered an update recently.

“They’re just digging and digging, re-interviewing people, and trying to find more people. It’s about who cooperates with the investigation. They don’t have subpoena power; they can’t get your phone records unless you work for the team. My sense is that they started getting a lot more cooperation in January. And then once you find one thing out, you start opening other doors. It’s a comprehensive investigation going on,” Shelburne noted.

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Clippers owner Steve Ballmer sent a letter to Judge Wilson during Joe Sanberg’s trial. Ballmer, as one of the investors affected, stated he was a “victim” of fraud, just like many others. The Clippers owner has also denied introducing Leonard to Aspiration and having any knowledge of his endorsement deal with the company.

But with Sanberg now sentenced and the whistleblowers no longer bound by an active DOJ proceeding, the NBA’s investigators may finally be positioned to get the answers they’ve been searching for.