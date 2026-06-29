Kawhi Leonard’s Personal Project Hints at Clippers Exit as Insider Reveals Aggressive Pursuers

The Los Angeles Clippers’ 2026 season ended with a crushing Play-In loss to the Golden State Warriors. But the final score quickly became secondary as all eyes shifted to Kawhi Leonard‘s uncertain future. Asked about what came next, the superstar kept it honest. “Let me cry about this loss a little bit more. We’ll have our discussions when that time comes.” Those discussions have now happened. And judging by the latest developments, they did not end the way the Clippers had hoped.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Get Up: “The Clippers and Toronto Raptors are seriously engaged in a trade that would send Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto. Sources tell me that Kawhi Leonard has made it clear around the league that Toronto would be the only place he would commit to on a long-term contract extension if he’s traded out of LA.”

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He is entering the final stage of his 3-year, $152.4 million veteran extension with the LA Clippers. Leonard will earn $50.3 million in the 2026-27 season. However, “the Clippers have not made any commitment to Kawhi Leonard beyond his current contract,” Charania added.

The insider also pointed out that both teams are expected to continue the trade conversation to see if the deal comes to fruition. But, at the end of the day, it is Kawhi who has a significant amount of leverage in this situation. And that’s simply because of his contract situation. “Toronto is the place he would sign an extension,” Charania further added.

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Meanwhile, insider Evan Sidery pointed towards an even more interesting detail that seemingly went unnoticed. While others hoped to see the 35-year-old continue with the Clippers after James Harden’s sudden exit in Feb 2026, Leonard was quietly strengthening his ties to Canada. In Scarborough, Ontario, he teamed up with TAT Stadium to open the newly dedicated Kawhi Leonard Court.

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This tribute that naturally caught attention as questions continue to surround his time with the Clippers. Another event at Birchmount Road in January 2026 brought more than a ribbon-cutting. Leonard worked with over 100 local kids through a free basketball clinic, shared advice on the court, and handed out shoes, clothing, and basketballs.

Over the past few months, the Klaw was the most-wanted name in the Golden State Warriors’ front office. Reports said that the Dubs were willing to chase after the 7-time All-Star. But, it doesn’t look like Leonard wishes to pair up with Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, his preferred team is intriguing, but not truly surprising.

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Why is Toronto the only place Kawhi Leonard wants to be?

Shams Charania pointed out a few reasons behind Kawhi choosing Toronto. “One, the familiarity that exists between these two sides. Kawhi Leonard was there for one season, 2018-2019, won a championship there. Most of that front office regime is still intact, led by Bobby Webster, the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations,” he said. “There’s history there.”

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In 2018, rumors around the NBA said that Kawhi had requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. Back then, he had the Los Angeles Lakers at the top of the list. But a month later, the Spurs sent him and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan. That one season turned out to be one of the best for Kawhi. He played 60 games for the Raptors, averaging 26.6 ppg.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 119-117. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

He hit the historic, rather iconic Game 7 buzzer-beater against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The usually stoic Kawhi let out a scream as his teammates joined to celebrate the moment. After that, it was an upward journey for the Raptors for the rest of the playoffs. They met the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, in the finals and won the series 4-2. Leonard became the rightful Finals MVP, averaging 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

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Well, Kawhi Leonard has a decision to make for his future. It is between staying with the Los Angeles Clippers or leaving for the Toronto Raptors. Who will have the verdict in their favor is worth monitoring!