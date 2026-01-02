Kawhi Leonard’s Unusual Demand for James Harden Leaves Nearly 18,000 Clippers Fans in Splits

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden‘s chemistry has saved the Los Angeles Clippers’ season, even if the judgment comes off as premature. Coach Tye Lue called for high-quality minutes from his stars when the team was 6-21 in mid-December, and his two key players delivered. Apart from the unexpected winning streak they are riding on, Leonard gave the fans a special moment in the form of a typical thing done on New Year’s.

Leonard graced 17,927 fans who showed up to watch the Utah Jazz game with a quirky wish rather than a resolution.

“Happy New Year,” the Clippers star announced on the jumbotron. “I have a New Year’s resolution for my teammate James Harden. I want to see if he could eat food without getting it in his beard all year.”

Leonard said it with a dead-serious face!

It’s hard to deny that they’ve developed great chemistry lately (all thanks to the good feeling that comes with the winning streak), and there is a sense of ease inside the Clippers locker room. After Leonard delivered one of his most memorable performances, puncturing the Detroit Pistons’ defense with 55 points, Harden led their teammates in pouring water on him…

Leonard, though, was ready with his jovial reply.

“I’m sending all y’all an invoice,” the Clippers star joked. “Y’all gotta get my hair braided again.”

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard lead the Clippers to their sixth consecutive win

The Clippers, who started the season with a horrid 6-21 record, recorded yet another win, this time against the Jazz, extending their win streak to six games. They’ve been the best team in the league on both ends in the last two weeks, and it was on full display last night.

Leonard continued his remarkable run, scoring 45 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 39 minutes. It was his third 40+ point game in the last six.

Harden, who started the season as the Clippers’ offense leader in Leonard’s absence, has turned into the perfect co-initiator alongside him. The Beard added 20 points along with 7 crucial dimes to help his team beat the Jazz.

Leonard is on a dream run, and he has looked like his old self. In the last six games, he has averaged 39.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Harden has added 25.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on the same run.

Yes, the Clippers asking two of their oldest players to go over and beyond every game, given how dire the situation is this early in the season, doesn’t sound sustainable.

It’s important to note that the team did recover from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Jazz. The visitors had 58 points in the paint and comfortably outscored the Clippers from the bench, 51-40.

But with a positive update on Ivica Zubac’s injury last night, expect things to get better for the Clippers before their home run ends in two games.