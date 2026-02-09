Kendall Jenner’s Super Bowl Ad Puts Devin Booker on Notice After Flirty Messages Intensify Dating Rumors

One advertisement by model and socialite Kendall Jenner had sent her exes burning. This list also includes Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, as the couple apparently split for the second time in 2025. Even if they are not together, their interaction from a week ago has kept fans on their toes, wondering if they are back together.

The “Bet On Kendall” campaign shows Jenner torching basketball jerseys as trash and joking that her wealth is earned by betting on sports. It’s a running joke and netizens’ term ‘Kardashian Kurse’, where athletes apparently suffer loss of form when dating any member of the Kardashian clan. The ad hit social media last week, but officially aired during Super Bowl LX.

Kendall Jenner joked that her vast wealth actually comes from wagers she’s placed on NBA games, having learned plenty about basketball from the players she’s dated. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was even on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” last week, where she promoted her campaign. But her predicted winner, the New England Patriots, earned her a cheeky reply from her ex, Devin Booker.

The Suns’ star disapproved of the pick, which began a flirtatious back-and-forth. Book commented, “I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗.” Kendall Jenner responded and took a dig at the star’s injury at the time. “@dbook 🙄 how’s the ankle?” Jenner responded, referring to the injury Booker suffered while playing against the Atlanta Hawks. But nobody expected the 5x NBA All-Star would send a risque text.

“@kendalljenner come rub it,” Devin Booker unapologetically quipped back.

Thus, fans are wondering if they are back together. Jenner and Booker had a high-profile, on-and-off relationship from 2020 to 2022. Following that, Jenner dated rap sensation Bad Bunny briefly before getting back together with the Suns star in 2024 and once again allegedly splitting in 2025.

Before the alleged split, in early 2025, around the Valentine’s Day weekend, several images of the two sporting snow goggles and sitting side by side in a local bistro went around on social media. This again sparked persistent reconciliation rumors. The two haven’t confirmed their relationship in 2025, but D-Book has been dissed time and again about his ex.

Did Bad Bunny diss Devin Booker?

The Bet On Kendall ad’s placement in the Super Bowl LX came at the end of the second quarter, just moments before the halftime show. This year, it was Bad Bunny’s performance, who dated Jenner back in 2023, but kept their romance extremely private. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house,” People reported at the time.

Although they were photographed in public together on a number of occasions, including at a Lakers game, they never confirmed their status. By December 2023, it was reported that they had broken up after a year of dating. But before the breakup, Devin Booker had to endure a shot. Puerto Rican rapper’s lyrics in “Coco Chanel” were directed at his girlfriend’s former flame.

“The sun in Puerto Rico heats up more than the one in Phoenix.”

Listeners believe the track was throwing shade at Booker back in March 2023. At the time, Bad Bunny and Jenner were together, but at the end of the year, they went their separate ways. Since then, Devin Booker and Kendall’s reunion rumors have intensified.