Kendra Randle Reminisces Lakers Memory as Julius Randle’s Timberwolves Future Gets Key Update

It is wild how fast time flies in the NBA. One minute, you are watching a fresh-faced college standout shake Adam Silver’s hand on draft night. And the same player is a ten-year veteran navigating playoff wars in a whole new city. For Julius Ranfle and his wife, Kendra, that full-circle feeling hit home recently. Likewise, for NBA fans who have followed his journey from Los Angeles to New York and now Minnesota, it was a reminder of how far he has come.

Julius was the Lakers’ seventh overall pick, a high-upside power forward out of Kentucky. Expected to carry the post-Kobe era alongside young stars like D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram. But fate had other plans. In a cruel twist, Randle broke his tibia just 14 minutes into his NBA debut. That meant his season was over before it even started. Still, like true hoppers do, he bounced back. And Kendra was right beside him the whole way, from his rehab to his return in 2015.

In a moment of nostalgia, Kendra Randle posted a throwback to her Instagram story. A photo of her and Julius wearing Lakers hats, with baby faces and all smiles on his draft night back in 2014. The caption read simple, but full of emotion, “Draft day 🥹 11 years ago 🥹😩.”

By his second season, Randle was logging double-doubles and playing 81 games. But LA fans expected more, more dominance, more growth, and when that did not quite happen, the Lakers let him walk in 2018. While they all moved on, Kendra never forgot where it all began. And neither did the fans who saw the promise, the heartbreak, and the grit that followed.

Fast forward to 2025. Julius is now in Minnesota, coming off a postseason run that saw the Timberwolves return to the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row. And while Anthony Edwards is the undisputed star, it is Randle who brought the muscle. But what now?

What is on the cards for Julius Randle this offseason?

Well, before we move to what’s next, let us rewind a little. The trade that brought Julius Randle to Minneapolis before training camp shook the league. And to be fair, his start was rocky. His fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert raised eyebrows. The chemistry took time. Fans were quick to overreact.

But by mid-season, Randle had found his stride with an average of 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting nearly 49% from the field.

Now, with his $30.9M player option for the 2025-26 season looming, the Timberwolves are at a crossroads. But after the recent buzz around Lonzo Ball trade rumors, it sounds like he is staying put. A high-ranking league executive reportedly told KSTP’s Darren Wolfson,

“I think what happens is Naz is back, Randle is back, NAW sign-in trade.”

So, it seems the Wolves plan to run it back with Randle locked in alongside Edwards. Head coach Chris Finch, who worked with Randle in New Orleans, is a big believer. The franchise knows they are in “win-now” mode, even as they try to dodge second apron tax chaos. And Randle? He has said more than once how much he loves Minnesota.

Whether he picks up the option or signs a longer deal is unclear until June 29, but it sounds like Randle wants this to be home. He is chasing legacy, rather than just stats. And we are rooting for him.