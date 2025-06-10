Kendrick Perkins & Ex-Mavs Star Reveal Chilling Experience in OKC & Other Places Amid NBA Finals

When NBA players are on the road, away from their homes, they don’t have a lot to worry about. The league provides them with luxurious hotels to spend their nights. Who would refuse that opportunity? For some places, more than a few players have abandoned their hotel stay. This might sound like a folktale, but it’s because a few hotels can just get spooky. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, Kendrick Perkins is one of the players who took extreme measures to survive one night at the Pfister in Milwaukee.

While with the Thunder, Perkins recalled attempting to get some rest. That’s when the bathroom light unexpectedly turned on. He thought it must have been an electrical fault. But when it happened a second time, Perk felt the chills. But he wasn’t the only member who experienced unusual activity in his room.

Even former Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson saw “weird stuff” happening in his room. So the two mates made a survival plan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Reggie comes to my room. I ordered him one of those little beds. You know what I’m saying? You know how they bring the roller beds in there? We had a sleepover. We had a sleepover. All the lights. I swear to God. I put I swear to God. I swear to God. We had a sleepover that night. Couldn’t wait to get up out there that m———-r,” he told the Road Trippin’ crew.

AD

USA Today via Reuters June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (21) during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

You would think they went overboard with this one. However, that’s hardly the case. A number of MLB and NBA athletes have reported an uncomfortable experience at the Pfister. Metta World Peace thought he was touched by a ghost when he tried to sleep. Lou Williams even used his own money to switch hotels just because he didn’t want to toss a coin after hearing such stories.

And this isn’t the only place NBA players have felt the supernatural. Even one of the homes of the current NBA Finals isn’t safe.

The NBA Finals are haunted

Right after Kendrick Perkins, former NBA player Devin Harris shared a story. But he had one from the West. The Skirvin has become notorious for guests experiencing unnatural occurrences. Some have heard stomps in their room, others the voices of babies crying at night. And it goes back to the history of the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apparently, a maid named “Effie” got pregnant with the owner of the hotel in the early 1900s. As a result, she was kept locked in the top floor of the hotel. Growing impatient, legends suggest she jumped from the top floor, and that’s the spirit that continues to haunt the hotel. It’s chilling enough to know this and still spend a night there.

But Harris didn’t have a choice. And his night was mostly peaceful. He went straight to bed. That’s when the television turned on, even though the remote was at the desk beneath it. Harris felt the same as Perkins did. But in the next moment, he was packing his bags.

“It’s like 3:30. The TV just cut on. Right. And normally I’m a guy that sleeps with the TV on. So I’m thinking like, “Oh, the remote’s like in my bed somewhere.” So I’m looking for the remote. I don’t feel it. So I look and I see the remote like right by the TV. I’m like looking. I’m like, “All right.” So, I go and like grab the remote. TV shut off. I grabbed all my stuff. Hell no. Packed up everything. Went to the hotel across the street,” he shared on the same podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Along with the Pfister, Oklahoma’s Skirvin is regarded as one of the haunted hotels in the USA. Several NBA players have had such petrifying instances during their stay. But despite such accounts, the NBA continues its relationship with the hotel. So far, no Indiana Pacers player has reported any ‘horror’ instance during their stay. But with so many stories looming, you have to think players are on edge, especially right before the biggest games of their NBA career.