Kendrick Perkins’ Fun Over Kyrie Irving Cut Short as Bitter Past Resurfaces

When Kyrie Irving hits that live button, the entire basketball world tunes in—especially Twitter, where every word turns into headlines. From deep thoughts on life to calling out behind-the-scenes NBA drama, there’s never a dull moment. And recently, a familiar name from ESPN—Kendrick Perkins—caught everyone’s attention with what he had to say about Kyrie’s candid stream. If you’ve been following the Nets saga or just enjoy some good old NBA tea, this one’s worth a closer look.

Kyrie didn’t hold back as he opened up about the fallout of the Brooklyn Big-Three era. In particular, he pointed to the unexpected exit of Ime Udoka in 2021. Udoka had been on the Nets’ coaching staff during the 2020–21 season but left soon after to become the head coach of the Boston Celtics. “That was crazy, bro,” Kyrie said during his stream. “Can you imagine going against a coach that literally saw all of our strengths and weaknesses, and now we’re playing against him?”

It wasn’t just a betrayal—it was strategic chaos. The same coach who helped build them was now leading their rival, and it showed when the Celtics swept them 4-0 in the 2022 Playoffs. That stream got a lot of attention—including from Kendrick Perkins, who seemed to co-sign Kyrie’s truth bombs.

“Kyrie finally speaking out and I’m here for it and loving these streams he’s doing. It’s real and Authentic,” Perkins posted on X. That one-liner? It instantly blew up. Fans and critics alike were surprised to see Perkins—often a vocal Kyrie critic—praise his honesty this time around.

And Kyrie wasn’t wrong. The numbers back up how prepared Boston was. Despite KD averaging 26.3 and Kyrie putting up 21.3 per game in that series, the Celtics ran them out of the playoffs without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, James Harden had already exited the Nets months earlier, and the super team had completely unraveled. Whether it was coaching exits, internal drama, or plain bad timing, Kyrie’s stream and Perk’s reaction bring us back to just how many things had to go wrong in Brooklyn.

Kyrie vs. Perkins: A feud fueled by hot takes

It’s one of the most talked-about NBA feuds that just refuses to fade—Kyrie Irving and Kendrick Perkins. What started with basketball disagreements turned into personal jabs, viral quotes, and an ugly stretch of public back-and-forths. Back in 2020, when Kyrie called for players to boycott the NBA restart to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement, Perkins didn’t just disagree—he went all in.

“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards,” Perkins said on live TV. “Because Kyrie right now, he’s confused. He’s showing his lack of leadership.” The comment exploded online and fuel to an already tense narrative around Kyrie’s leadership.

The friction actually began even earlier. In 2019, when Kyrie missed a return game in Boston due to a lingering shoulder injury, Perkins accused him of faking it to avoid the Celtics’ crowd. This, even though Irving had already missed several games, was undergoing daily treatment and hadn’t practiced in days. It felt personal—especially considering Kyrie had promised to re-sign in Boston before heading to Brooklyn. So when Perkins made his “bird” comment the following year, the tension hit new highs.

Later, Perkins did apologize, telling Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, “Now was my bird statement a little out of character? Yes it was. And guess what? I apologized to Kyrie Irving for that… But Kyrie in my eyes, in my opinion, he’s confused. He’s confused as a leader. I’m standing behind it.”

And yet, here we are in 2025—watching Kendrick Perkins applaud the very man he once ridiculed. Maybe it’s growth, maybe it’s understanding, or maybe it’s just recognizing the power of raw, unfiltered honesty. Either way, Kyrie’s voice hasn’t just found its rhythm—it’s finally getting the respect it long deserved, even from the loudest room in the house.