Kendrick Perkins Weighs In on LeBron James’ NBA Future After John Wall Retirement

The NBA world had already been buzzing after John Wall’s sudden retirement announcement, but it didn’t take long for another storyline to steal the spotlight. Wall’s decision to hang it up after 13 seasons stirred tributes across the league, yet in the aftermath, it was Kendrick Perkins who shifted the conversation toward something bigger: the future of LeBron James.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Wall, a former No. 1 pick and five-time All-Star, stepped away officially on August 19, 2025. Within hours, reports surfaced that he would be joining Prime Video’s new NBA coverage as the league enters a fresh broadcast era. Players, teammates, and fans rushed to salute Wall for his years as the face of the Washington Wizards and a beloved Kentucky legend. But while Wall was closing a chapter, another legend, LeBron James, is inching toward writing his final pages. And that’s exactly where Perkins zeroed in.

Now pivoting into broadcasting with Amazon’s new long-term deal, Wall represents what comes after the hardwood: a next chapter filled with analysis, storytelling, and still shaping the game from afar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That naturally raised the question: who’s next? And for Kendrick Perkins, the focus immediately turned to LeBron James.

via Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When asked about Wall’s retirement and the broader wave of NBA exits, Perkins didn’t hesitate to point out the obvious: LeBron James is different. “Does Bron have love for the game of basketball? Absolutely. But Bron has been doing this since the age of 12. Do you know how hard it’s going to be for him to walk away?” Perkins said, reflecting on his own struggles after leaving the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Perk’s comments cut deep because they come from experience. He admitted retirement hit him with depression, not wanting to leave the house or answer the dreaded question: “Who you with now?” For him, it was a painful transition. For LeBron, Perkins predicts it will be even harder, not because of lack of options, but because of how much he’s defined by the game.

The underlying message? LeBron James won’t walk away quietly. He’s too iconic, too invested, and too woven into the fabric of basketball to just fade from the spotlight.

Perkins also reminded fans of what separates LeBron and Steph Curry from even other “superstars.” Referring to Steph’s recent electrifying welcome, Perkins said, “That just proved to me like they’re mega stars. Like yeah, you iconic.”

John Wall’s farewell was more than a personal decision; it set the stage for bigger questions around the NBA’s older generation. His career, once electric and defined by speed, was derailed by injuries and market realities. From his iconic Game 6 dagger against Boston in 2017 to his struggles with knee surgeries and an Achilles tear, Wall’s “what if” legacy will linger in NBA debates for years.

It’s a level above All-Star, beyond the usual fame. LeBron James isn’t just another aging player; he’s a global brand, a symbol, and someone whose decision to retire will ripple far outside of basketball. And in Perkins’ eyes, that makes the end of his career an even bigger moment for the NBA.

The current reality: One more season for LeBron James

For now, LeBron James is locked in for at least one more season. He exercised his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, securing a $52.6 million salary for 2025–26, his 23rd year in the league. Rich Paul, his longtime agent, confirmed the move.

LeBron has made it clear his focus remains on chasing another championship alongside the Lakers. He’s still competing at an elite level, but there are hints this might be his final run. The whispers have grown louder thanks to family influence, most notably, Savannah James, urging him to “f*****g retire in the next year or so.”

Perkins’ perspective lines up with the signals coming from LeBron’s inner circle. Savannah’s push reflects a shift in priorities. After more than two decades in the NBA spotlight, LeBron’s family is becoming an even stronger pull than basketball.

Earlier this year, after a playoff elimination, LeBron openly admitted he needed to sit down with his family and discuss how much longer he wanted to keep playing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

The message was clear: his next step isn’t just about championships, it’s about life balance.

Even LeBron himself has dropped hints. In June, he joked that the more Victor Wembanyama keeps swatting his shots into the stands, the closer retirement feels. Beneath the humor was a dose of reality: the physical toll is adding up.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Perkins’ words reinforce this. For LeBron, deciding when to step away will be less about money or business and more about whether he can keep meeting the standard he’s set for himself, and whether he’s ready emotionally to give it up.

But beyond home life, LeBron James has ambitions that could shape the NBA for decades: team ownership. He’s made no secret about his desire to own a franchise, with Las Vegas widely rumored to be his preferred destination. With business empires in media, entertainment, and sports already flourishing, LeBron’s post-retirement career could be as impactful as his playing one.

Plus, recent reports indicate that James, his business partner Maverick Carter, and Nikola Jokic’s European agent Misko Raznatovic met to discuss a new international basketball league, which could potentially rival the NBA. Envisioned as a global, touring model with six men’s and six women’s teams playing in eight international cities, inspired by formats like Formula One and LIV Golf.

Perkins’ comments hit home because they frame the human side of a global icon. For John Wall, retirement was a necessary end after years of battling injuries. For LeBron, it will be a choice, a decision on his own terms. But as Perkins pointed out, making that choice won’t be easy.

Wall’s departure reminds us that even the brightest talents eventually step away. But when LeBron James finally does, it won’t just mark the end of a career; it will be a moment that reshapes basketball history.

What do you think, will this season truly be the last for LeBron James, or does he still have more left in the tank?