Last night, James Harden reminded the NBA world of what he’s capable of. Fans roared with applause, but spared him little respect. The Beard delivered one of his finest performances in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform at 37. While his historic scoring display deservedly attracted attention, head coach Kenny Atkinson’s post-game assessment became another talking point.

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His bold claim about Harden’s place among basketball’s greatest players did not convince everyone, with fans quickly resorting to trolling.

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James Harden exploded for 51 points as the Cavs defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in their NBA Cup matchup.

More importantly, it was Harden’s 26th career 50-point game, moving him past his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant (25), for the third-most in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain (118) and Michael Jordan (31) remain ahead of him.

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Coach Atkinson was understandably impressed.

“Guy’s special. We gotta, I know, you know, everyone wants a perfect, but we gotta appreciate this guy,” Atkinson said at the post-game presser.

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The Cavaliers coach went beyond praising Harden’s performance and made a rather ambitious assessment of his career.

“You know, like, this guy is top 10 of all time. I know I appreciate every day coaching him. It’s an honor. I really mean that. Doesn’t happen to a lot of coaches to get to coach a guy like that.”

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However, the statement quickly attracted skepticism on social media, with fans offering different reasons why they disagreed with the coach’s assessment.

James Harden’s top-10 claim draws trolls

One fan questioned Atkinson’s credibility, writing, “Top 10?!?!? 😂😂 this is coming from the same guy that said they analytically beat the Knicks in the playoffs btw.”

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The reference goes back to Cleveland’s 2025-26 Eastern Conference Finals defeat against the New York Knicks. With the Cavaliers trailing 3-0, Atkinson argued that his team had won two of the three games based on expected-score analytics. Although he was referring to shot quality and statistical projections rather than actual results, the comment became a widely mocked soundbite.

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To make matters worse, the Cavs suffered a sweep.

Another fan questioned Harden’s overall contribution this season, commenting, “Top 10 in what exactly?? No real accomplishment. Cleveland has been terrible this season, he has been pretty mid before tonight…”

There is some context behind that frustration. Cleveland entered Friday with a 8-8 record. Meanwhile, Harden was averaging 16.2 points on just 38.5% shooting through his first 15 appearances. His 51-point explosion was exceptional. But one performance does not erase an inconsistent start to the campaign.

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This fan targeted Harden’s postseason reputation. “Tell him do it in the playoffs n we will appreciate him we don’t care about him in regular season no more.”

Harden’s postseason performances have followed him throughout his career. Despite reaching the NBA Finals with Oklahoma City in 2012, winning an MVP with Houston in 2018, and producing several deep playoff runs, he has struggled in some high-profile elimination games.

Those performances have continued to shape the conversation around his legacy.

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Another fan took a more straightforward approach to dismissing Atkinson’s assessment: “Yea top 10 of all times with no rings lmao.”

Harden’s individual portfolio is undoubtedly impressive, featuring an MVP award, three scoring titles, 11 All-Star selections and a place among the NBA’s all-time leading scorers.

However, he has never won a championship. For fans who prioritize postseason success and championships when ranking the greatest players, that remains a significant obstacle to a top-10 argument.

Finally, one fan offered a rather cynical explanation for Atkinson’s praise, writing, “Trade glaze.”

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The comment suggests that the coach may be attempting to boost Harden’s value amid speculation about Cleveland’s roster plans. While there is no confirmation that Atkinson’s remarks are related to trade discussions, the reaction reflects skepticism about Harden’s long-term future with the team.

James Harden’s historic night deserves recognition, particularly after surpassing Bryant on the 50-point games list.