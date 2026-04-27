“Kept Getting Worse and Worse”: Joel Embiid Shares Harrowing Details of Medical Emergency That Needed Surgery

Joel Embiid had been feeling funny in the stomach three days before facing the Houston Rockets on the road earlier in April. It started right after he visited San Antonio. The Texan way of life seemingly didn’t suit him; that’s what he thought. But things took a serious turn on April 9, right before the 76ers-Rockets matchup. Now, looking back at the moment, he shared his experience of going through the health scare that ended up in an appendectomy.

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“Well, it first started in San Antonio. My stomach started hurting, and I thought I never had stomach pain before, but I thought I ate something bad. They had me try some food from Texas since they’re from there,” Embiid shared with the media. “So I thought it was stomach burns or something. We stopped feeling it right during the game, and then that same night and the next day we had practice. I went through practice and had a good conversation with the team.”

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The Philadelphia 76ers‘ big man continued, “So I felt like it was pretty bad, but I was going to take it easy during practice. It was pretty bad, but we had a good conversation with the team about what we needed to do. I kind of wanted to send a message and go out there and practice really hard. By the time I got back to the hotel, it just kept getting worse and worse.”

Now, on the night of the Rockets’ game, Embiid tried not to bother any of his teammates as they were sleeping. “But it got to the point where I couldn’t sleep. I was up until like 4 in the morning. I was like, I need help. You go to the bathroom, you can’t poop. Nothing’s coming up. You can’t even walk. So that’s why I had to tell him something is very wrong here,” the 32-year-old shared more harrowing details.

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Imago Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What felt like a minor stomach issue escalated into something clearly serious, forcing him to confront his dislike of hospitals. The pain became unbearable and unfamiliar, signaling it wasn’t just a virus. That realization pushed him to seek medical help, where the appendicitis was finally diagnosed, bringing both clarity and emotional weight.

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On April 9, 2026, Joel Embiid was rushed into emergency surgery in Houston for an appendectomy, cutting short his regular season. Recovery turned messy, with complications and even a reported rupture raising concerns. However, against the odds, Embiid powered through and returned on April 27, 2026, for Game 4 vs the Celtics.

But unfortunately, his return after 17 games in the playoffs didn’t end up as desired. Because the Philadelphia 76ers lost 96-128 against the Boston Celtics this going down 1-3 in the crucial first round of the postseason.

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Joel Embiid’s comeback couldn’t save Philly

The Process’s availability hung in the balance all evening, with the Philadelphia 76ers listing him doubtful and still uncertain 90 minutes before tip-off. Yet, he walked out to start, flipping doubt into belief. However, the night spiraled quickly, as the Boston Celtics stormed ahead and sealed a crushing 32-point win, turning Embiid’s brave return into a harsh, humbling reality.

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Joel Embiid logged 34 minutes and dropped 26 points, yet the numbers carried a sting. He went 9-21 from the field (42.9%) and a cold 1-6 from deep (16.7%), hinting at shaky rhythm and forced looks. Even the 7-9 free throws (77.8%) felt off his usual mark. He added 10 rebounds and 6 assists; however, a brutal -25 plus/minus told the real story. Boston stayed comfortable, packing the paint as his 42.9% FG and 16.7% 3PT failed to stretch anything. Meanwhile, despite those 10 boards, Philadelphia was crushed 51-30 on the glass, exposing deeper cracks.

After a 17-day layoff, Joel Embiid was thrown straight into the fire, and the load showed. He carried a massive 37.8% usage rate, 2nd-highest in the 2026 playoffs, while taking 21 shots with clear conditioning concerns. That imbalance caught the attention of ESPN’s Alan Hahn. Instead of easing him back, Philadelphia leaned hard into him. As a result, spacing shrank, movement stalled, and his 3 turnovers plus limited physical dominance dulled his overall grip on the game.

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Pain forced Joel Embiid to face reality, and everything after followed. What began as a strange stomach issue turned into emergency surgery and a rushed return that carried visible scars. He pushed through; however, the timing and burden worked against him. Philadelphia paid the price, and Embiid’s night became a reminder that recovery cannot be forced, even in the playoffs.