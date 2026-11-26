Right after he jawed at a youngish rival, Kevin Durant pushed back against any hint that retirement is around the corner. A not-so-subtle statement he made on a night he cracked the 33,000-point milestone while helping the Houston Rockets defeat the Phoenix Suns 116–104 on Wednesday. Speaking postgame following a chippy finish that ended with Suns guard Dillon Brooks getting ejected, KD brushed off questions about walking away from basketball and made clear he welcomes intense on-court friction.

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When a reporter brought up how often veterans like LeBron James and Durant face questions about stepping away from the game, Durant shot back before hearing the end of the question.

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“Damn, Sarge. You see… are you seeing like little inklings of me being ready to be done? Like, damn.”

The room was amused as the reporter clarified that the question was not hinting at an exit, but instead about KD’s competitive fire and his heated on-court exchanges with Dillon Brooks before asking how Durant keeps that edge alive at this stage of his career.

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“I mean, I just love basketball. That simple,” KD said. “We all… I love to play ball. I love everything about the game, all the details that add up to winning. Like, I care about that. And I don’t mind if somebody got a grievance with me. I don’t mind addressing it right there in the moment. I’m sure he has some. I said some things that he probably didn’t like, and he addressed it right there. And I can respect that as a man. And it didn’t get too… it didn’t get farther than that. But if it does get farther than that, I’ll be ready for that, too.”

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That response captures Slim’s mindset on a night where personal history, late-game tension, and a historic scoring milestone converged in Houston. Even while brushing off retirement talk, KD showed he has no plans to tone down his competitiveness, whether against his former Suns squad or anyone else testing him.

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The tension, which was a callback to their last matchup, between Durant and Brooks boiled over in the closing seconds of Houston’s 116–104 NBA Cup win at home. With less than 30 seconds remaining and the Rockets ahead by 10, Durant and Brooks traded words near mid-court while live action continued around them.

After Fred VanVleet knocked down a late basket to push Houston’s lead to 114–102 with 23.8 seconds left. But the announcers were suddenly distracted by KD and Brooks away from the action, nose-to-nose and chirping at each other. Officials separated them and whistled both players for technical fouls. Neither revealed what was said and why it escalated.

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Because Brooks had already picked up an earlier technical with 4:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, the second technical resulted in his ejection.

Brooks wrapped up the night with 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting alongside six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes. Despite Devin Booker’s 25-point effort, Phoenix saw its four-game winning streak snap and dropped to 9–8. Phoenix struggled badly from deep, making just five three-pointers out of 32 attempts.

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KD got the better of the matchup on the scoreboard and the stat sheet, posting 20 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes as Houston improved to 14–5.

Durant’s night also carried historic significance. With 46.3 seconds left in the second quarter, he drained a three-pointer to cross the 33,000-point threshold. Finishing the night with 33,006 points in his career, he became just the fifth player in league history to reach the mark alongside LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Kobe Bryant, with no intention of stopping at that.

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Alperen Sengun backed KD with a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, his third of the season, while Amen Thompson added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston had already been eliminated from NBA Cup knockout-round contention before tipoff after Dallas’s Tuesday win over Denver, while Phoenix entered the game still alive for a knockout-round berth. Dallas ultimately claimed West Group A when Houston defeated Phoenix. Still, with Durant thriving in Houston and set to face Brooks again on February 5 in Phoenix, the veteran star made clear he is locked in for every battle ahead.