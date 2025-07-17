Kevin Durant Adds Salt to Suns Wounds With Cryptic Bradley Beal Message After Fight Confession

One leaves and the other follows the path. No, this isn’t the story of baby ducks following their Mama duck. Instead, it’s the Phoenix Suns that lost two veterans in a window of a month. First, Kevin Durant found his way out, joining hands with the Houston Rockets. Now, Bradley Beal, too, has found his new home at the LA Clippers. The mighty financial dominoes have fallen, but has the experience been great or bittersweet?

On Thursday, Beal shared an Instagram post with a series of snaps from his Suns era. In various jerseys and one caught between a dunk moment, the veteran guard seemed to be in his element. However, the last photo of the carousel with the 32-year-old hitting the victory sign has caught the eye. Most interesting of it all is the caption: “✌🏽”

Now, one of the Phoenix Suns’ fan accounts on X took a screenshot of Beal’s IG post and another screenshot of Kevin Durant’s “😂” below it. Posting this on X, the user captioned: “Good riddance, clowns.” And in no time, KD swooped in, in style, and dropped a cryptic message for user @SunsUniTracker: “Addition by subtraction.”

This is a developing story…