Kevin Durant Allegedly Takes Ugly Shots at Stephen Curry as Leaked Chats Deepen Warriors Wound

The All-Star Weekend has taken a disastrous turn for Kevin Durant. Just before the games on Sunday, a social media user leaked private chats from the Houston Rockets star’s alleged burner account. The screenshots showed Durant bad-mouthing his current and previous teammates, like Russell Westbrook and Alperen Sengun. While social media erupted, a fresh screenshot surfaced showing the receipt-keeper taking shots at Stephen Curry.

Durant arrived in the Bay Area in 2016. However, under Steve Kerr’s system, Durant had to play alongside the Splash Brothers, and leaked chats allegedly from his account make it abundantly clear that the two-time NBA champion was unhappy about it.

“If u don’t screen and pass up shots for Steph. U gettin waived,” the message from Durant’s alleged burner account read.

Curry has been the focal point of the Warriors’ offense for years. Durant had to share the responsibility, but there were reports that he was unhappy with Kerr not running the team’s offense through him. In another leaked chat, Durant threw shade at Curry’s defense, alleging that when he started calling him out in the film room, people around the team gave him the look.

“Since MJ punched Kerr in the face, he don’t f— with darkskins,” Durant allegedly wrote in another message.

Imago May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This comment alludes to the infamous scuffle between Kerr and Michael Jordan during Chicago Bulls practice in 1995. Both legends of the game, however, later confirmed that they had reconciled and that the incident had, in fact, brought them closer.

Despite winning back-to-back Finals MVP titles, Durant has never been fully accepted by Dubs fans. He played a role in leading the team to consecutive championships. However, the Warriors were still regarded as Curry’s team, and Durant looked like an outsider.

After three seasons, Durant left the Warriors, highlighted by the heated on-court argument between him and Draymond Green.

“We don’t need you,” Green reportedly told Durant. “We won without you. Leave.”

The Warriors lost that overtime game to the Los Angeles Clippers in November 2018. However, despite reports of Green then trying to mend his relationship with Durant, he left for the Brooklyn Nets the following season.

To this day, both of Durant’s championships have damaged his reputation more than they have added to it. He has been clowned in the media with the “if you can’t defeat them, join them” meme. What made it worse was that he had joined the Dubs right after the season they defeated his Oklahoma City Thunder team in the Western Conference Finals. Neither fanbase appreciated it.

However, Stephen Curry is not the only teammate Durant allegedly threw shade at in the newly leaked chat.

Who did Kevin Durant allegedly throw shade at, and what did he say?

Before the All-Star Game kicked off, Kevin Durant walked around the court with his head buried in his phone. It was perhaps at the same time that the chats from his alleged burner account surfaced on social media. Many believed the look on his face said it all.

In one of the chats, Durant allegedly called his former Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook, a “triple double c—— bear.”

Durant also reportedly took shots at Devin Booker and his former Phoenix Suns coach, Frank Vogel. He called them “two dictators” and even alleged that he was always blamed for the Suns’ losses but never given credit for their wins.

Most jarring, however, was Durant’s alleged shade at his current Houston Rockets teammates, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. He called the latter “lowkey retarded” while making jokes about Sengun for being a defensive liability and unable to shoot.

There is still no confirmation whatsoever on whether these reports are true or just a hoax on social media, and there won’t be one unless the veteran himself breaks his silence.