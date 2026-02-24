Kevin Durant Announces New Stance On Future After Viral Retirement Claim

Many greats, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Bill Russell, have donned Team USA colors, yet Kevin Durant is the only four-time Olympic gold medalist in men’s basketball history. At Paris 2024, every fan assumed this was a rare and perhaps the last time they saw Stephen Curry and James team up alongside Durant. However, the Houston Rockets veteran has clearly announced his intention. He wants five in national colors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You guys, the media, have projected that,” Durant told Vincent Goodwill of ESPN. “That narrative, where did the last dance thing come from? I didn’t say I wasn’t playing. LeBron said he wasn’t. You didn’t hear that from me or Steph.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant will be approaching 40 when the next Olympics come around in 2028. With James already 41 and his NBA contract running out after the ongoing season, there’s little to no reason to believe that he’d be around in a player capacity two whole years from now. With Curry, there have been lingering injury issues this season, and his ‘night-night’ celebrations are probably not repeating again. Curry had himself said he “highly” doubts it. Durant, however, wants the managing director, Grant Hill, to consider his own candidacy fairly.

“Hell yeah, I want to play,” Durant said. “I would love to, but I’ve got to stay on top of my game. I’m not expecting, I want to produce on the floor and make Grant and whoever is making the decisions, want to put me on the team. I don’t want — not just for seniority. I want to still prove I can help the team win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant caused absolute mayhem when wearing Team USA colors two years ago. Building on his legacy as a four-time gold medalist, he is the leading scorer, male or female, in Olympic basketball competitions, with 518 points. He surpassed his compatriot and icon, Lisa Leslie, in Paris. He also holds the Olympic record for 3-pointers made with 88 on nearly 50% shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Durant has proved through his performances with the Rockets this season, alongside a young core, that he remains a scoring threat and isn’t just there to stat pad. The veteran is leading his team in points per game, third in assists and blocks, while averaging 36.7 minutes every game, only behind Amen Thompson.

This major Olympics announcement also clears the air around Durant’s recent retirement claim, which went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Durant reveals how many years he has left in him

Whenever Durant hangs up his sneakers, he is sure to break many hearts. Many younger seven-foot stars who are in the league right now have modelled their game around him. On February 20, the Slim Reaper appeared on a live stream, jokingly telling a fan, “one more year,” when he was asked about playing for four more seasons. It was done in a jovial mood, but it went viral in minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably that’s why Durant felt the need to clarify his future properly this time around. By confirming that he will play in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, he has also subtly assured the NBA fraternity that he is not going anywhere before 2028. This announcement was a major relief for fans, who had been extremely worried about their favorite star retiring next season, and the recent leaked chats from his alleged burner account did not ease the tension.

Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists across 52 games (all starts) while shooting 50.6% from the field for the Rockets this season. He has been the offensive force in Houston, and it is because of him that Ime Udoka’s team is fourth in the Western Conference. Although they look inconsistent at times, they are still a contender to go deep in the postseason.