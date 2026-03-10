Kevin Durant Breaks Twitter Silence After Burner Account Rumors — and It’s Not About Basketball

Kevin Durant couldn’t put his phone to the side during the All-Star game. Images went wild of KD’s alleged burner accounts’ message chains, which were hurtful towards his teammates. Durant took a little break from Twitter altogether. However, the Slim Reaper has admitted that arguing with fans online is soothing. And he’s finally back on X.

The Houston Rockets forward made his return to the social media platform to celebrate one person. Durant wrote, “Paul Skenes is a dawg”. That was the tweet, referring to the reigning CJ Young Award winner. Among many of Durant’s off-court interests seems to be watching baseball.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher made his first start for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. The 23-year-old never represented the nation at this level before. Furthermore, against their toughest rivals, Mexico, Skenes produced a memorable debut.

Paul Skenes threw for four scoreless innings against Mexico. His time included over 60 pitches and seven strikeouts during the pivotal contest. The young pitcher also allowed just one hit of his pitches, giving Team USA a strong chance to finish their group stage play with three wins out of three. Kevin Durant, watching during his break, clearly felt the connection.

Notably, Durant understands the responsibility of representing Team USA. He has won the most Olympic gold medals among male basketball players. KD is also the all-time top scorer for Team USA, leading among the most decorated names. Durant had to praise Paul Skenes for his impeccable performance against Mexico.

Additionally, it also helps Kevin Durant really move past what happened.

The Rockets, Kevin Durant, are unaffected by the burner account controversy

Images of Durant’s possible opinions about his teammates were genuinely painful. They were private conversations made public. But surprisingly, nobody from the Rockets seemed to be affected personally. The Rockets have won six of their ten games since returning from the All-Star break.

Head coach Ime Udoka wasn’t even entirely sure what the situation was. He doesn’t have a large social media presence. However, even his teammates haven’t reacted to the revelations in a negative way. They are still united with Kevin Durant to help Houston win a title.

As for Durant, he’s playing like a man possessed.

Firstly, the 37-year-old hasn’t missed a single game since the break. He’s appeared in all ten games, playing a critical role in the Rockets’ success. Over the span, Kevin Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, on nearly 50/40/90 splits. His efficiency is mind-boggling, and he has transformed the Rockets.

The Houston Rockets are the fourth seed in a tight Western Conference race. KD’s play has diverted attention away from the ongoing situation. Furthermore, his break had fewer people talking about it entirely. His return to the platform might stir some of those things up again. But it’s clear that neither the team nor Kevin Durant seems shaken by whatever happened.