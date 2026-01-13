Kevin Durant Calls Out Media ‘Propaganda’ Over Suns Trade Remark in Now-Deleted Post

It’s been six months since the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The veteran forward has been excellent for the Rockets in his debut season. However, the current season hasn’t been quite kind to them. As it stands, the Suns hold a better position in the Western Conference than Houston. Sitting 6th in the West, Phoenix is smiling ear to ear.

Meanwhile, X account Basketball Forever shared a tweet: “Somehow, the Rockets got WORSE and the Suns got BETTER after the KD trade this season 😬 The Suns are now 8-2 in their last 10 games have OVERTAKEN Houston for the 6th seed in the West ☀️”

Without wasting a moment, Kevin Durant swooped in with a comment. “Propaganda,” the Slim Reaper wrote. “When you’re unlikeable for reasons bigger than your profession. Propanga rears its ugly head at random times. Enjoy the nba today.” Unfortunately, KD removed his response within a blink, but fans took notice regardless.

Here, KD called out what he sees as agenda-driven coverage and fan discourse. He believes critics paint him as the villain regardless of his performance, and that their criticism reveals more about the storytellers than the game itself. Well, Durant is a polarizing figure in the modern NBA.

He’s undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the floor. However, the narrative around KD is often divided. Especially because the 37-year-old doesn’t know how to mince words online. Durant’s X handle has sparked controversies on several occasions. The recent one was KD entering a lengthy argument with a fan who thought the NBA should adopt more FIBA rules.

Now, coming back to Durant’s now-deleted comment. Let’s understand why the Phoenix Suns are collecting all the applause while the Houston Rockets‘ struggle continues.

Kevin Durant switched lanes, and everything came crashing down

The July 2025 blockbuster rewired two franchises at once. Houston bet big, pulling in Kevin Durant and Clint Capela through a chaotic seven-team, 13-player deal. Phoenix leaned the other way, stockpiling youth with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital. Now, 6 months later records mirror each other, measuring their win% per game; Suns at .615, Rockets at .611.

And on court returns exposed the gap. Durant delivered 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 52.1 percent shooting, but Houston’s thin rotation dulled his impact and consistency. A lack of guards and injuries are affecting the roster. Meanwhile, Phoenix stabilized. Brooks surged to 21.2 points on 45.6 percent efficiency. With Green pending, the Suns finally found balance and depth. Moreover, the Suns’ new head coach, Jordan Ott, has brought a fresh vision that is working out perfectly!

At the end of the day, Kevin Durant still bends defenses, yet Houston feels thinner and louder than planned. Meanwhile, Phoenix found clarity, cohesion, and momentum. Therefore, applause followed the Suns, while frustration chased the Rockets. And “propaganda” followed KD. The trade revealed something sharper– talent travels easily. Balance, belief, and timing do not.