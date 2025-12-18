Kevin Durant Confesses Greatest Business Regret That Ended Up Making Kobe Bryant $400 M

Kevin Durant has missed big shots on the court before, but the missed shots that linger with him don’t always come on the hardwood. Sometimes they come up in passing conversations or in calls you don’t return quickly enough, and years later… they quietly turn into a ‘what if.’

Recently, during an appearance on Houston Rockets teammate Fred VanVleet’s podcast, Durant spoke about a deal he “kicked” himself for missing out on, and his answer was simple.

“BodyArmor,” Durant said. “I was too slow… They just went on ahead, and they went crazy.”

The NBA veteran explained that after the beverage company reached out to him, it offered him either a deal or an investment opportunity. Unfortunately, KD didn’t get back to them in time, and by the time he circled back, the opportunity was gone.

Durant didn’t need to explain much more because we all know what followed.

BodyArmor didn’t just survive without him. It exploded. And that’s where the next sting hits. Durant brought up Kobe Bryant by name, not casually or in hypotheticals, but for his direct involvement with the brand later.

“Kobe changed his life off that,” Durant told VanVleet. “He might have made more money off of that than he did in the league.”

Imago Apr 11, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) greets Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) prior to the game at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images

This wasn’t an endorsement deal check, nor a logo or a short-term partnership, but what Bryant saw was ownership. He didn’t just lend his name to BodyArmor, but bought in early to help guide the brand as it positioned itself as a legitimate challenger in a market dominated by giants.

Reportedly, Bryant found the product while rehabbing from a torn Achilles during the 2012-13 season and claimed that it could be “disruptive” in a market dominated by Gatorade and Powerade.

How Kobe Bryant turned a bet on BodyArmor into a $400 million win

In 2014, just years before his retirement, Kobe Bryant invested roughly $6 million in BodyArmor for an estimated 10% stake in the company, when it was an emerging brand, making him the third-largest shareholder behind the two co-founders.

That belief paid off quickly.

BodyArmor witnessed accelerated growth, bringing in other athletes such as James Harden, MLB’s Mike Trout, and WNBA star Skylar Diggins. By 2018, Coca-Cola had acquired a minority stake in the company, raising BodyArmor’s valuation to $2 billion and Bryant’s investment evaluation to nine figures.

Three years later, Coca-Cola completed a full acquisition, paying $5.6 billion for the remaining shares, valuing the company at $8 billion.

Bryant’s estate received $400 million from the sale, a 66x increase on his initial investment, and, according to a Goldman Sachs analyst, BodyArmor had captured 18% market share in the four weeks ending October 9, 2021.

That’s the context that Kevin Durant was pointing to. Not jealousy or frustration, but a sense of perspective, and he dismissively told VanVleet:

“That stuff happens so much.”

The Rockets forward will retire as one of the most accomplished and greatest scorers the game has ever seen, and his legacy is secured. However, this moment offers a reminder that modern greatness isn’t just points, rings, or contracts, but what you don’t do, and how fast someone else does.